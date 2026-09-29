Big Kay SMG: Charting his own path from music production to spotlight

Big Kay SMG’s career in music started way before he gained fame as an artist. His love for music started from when he was young since he created a link with the art of creating music from a very young age. From being passionate about it, he finally found himself being serious about it, thereby laying ground for a musical career. In 2015, he began taking music lessons, providing him with some knowledge regarding how to handle music and its production. This experience proved beneficial for Big Kay as it increased his awareness of music and equipped him with some skills that could prove useful while making music.
His career took a new direction in 2020 when he became a music director, whose responsibility was to produce music tracks for different artists. Some of his works have turned out to be chartbusters, which helped him in establishing his career as a music producer. Once Big Kay SMG gained sufficient experience as a music director, he needed to portray himself as an artist more than a music director.
To display his musical skills, Big Kay SMG worked with Farmaan SMG and Baggh-E SMG, and put out an EP in 2021. He belongs to a band named SMG which stands for Sardari Music Gang. The EP was a landmark in his life since his primary objective changed to produce music of his own from then on. The career of Big Kay SMG in the music industry goes back to before his career as an artist in the industry. This is because he has been passionate about music since his young age when he made a connection with music creation. From his passion in the art, he has become serious and laid the foundations for his career in music.
He undertook music lessons in 2015, which marked the beginning of his realization of how to produce music. It proved valuable to him in improving his ability to produce music. Since then, Big Kay SMG has continued to create ripples in the world of digital music platforms. There are several songs that have distinguished themselves in his list of songs, such as C.R.E.A.M POSSE, NYPD, BEXLEY ROAD, and EX-FILES among many others. The ever-expanding reach of Big Kay SMG indicates the constant connection between his music and the people listening to it.
The history of him being a producer and an artist has contributed towards the formation of who he is today. From his education in music to his creation of beats and his discography release, each of them has contributed to shaping his unique self-image. It’s definitely going to be an important part of the future that Big Kay SMG plans for himself. This is one way of him performing his music by being on stage and having shows or performances so he can connect to his fans through music.
Having created a firm foundation in terms of knowledge and experience through the learning and production of music independently, Big Kay SMG will embark on the next step of his music career with the goal of continuing to create and reach out to more people through music.
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