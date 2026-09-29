Big Kay SMG: Charting his own path from music production to spotlight

To display his musical skills, Big Kay SMG worked with Farmaan SMG and Baggh-E SMG, and put out an EP in 2021. He belongs to a band named SMG which stands for Sardari Music Gang. The EP was a landmark in his life since his primary objective changed to produce music of his own from then on. The career of Big Kay SMG in the music industry goes back to before his career as an artist in the industry. This is because he has been passionate about music since his young age when he made a connection with music creation. From his passion in the art, he has become serious and laid the foundations for his career in music.