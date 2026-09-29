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Big Kay SMG: Charting his own path from music production to spotlight

From acquiring the skills back in 2015 to forming an identity with SMG, Big Kay SMG has been evolving on the road of a music producer and artist.

Published: Sep 29, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Big Kay SMG: Charting his own path from music production to spotlight

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