Binance launches pre‑IPO Perpetual Futures for SpaceX and OpenAI

For decades, getting in early on a high-profile IPO was a privilege reserved for institutional investors, private funds, and insider networks. Binance is aiming to change that.

The world's largest digital asset exchange has launched a new class of perpetual futures contracts that let eligible users trade on the expected valuations of closely watched private companies before they ever go public.

What Are Pre-IPO Perpetual Contracts?

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Pre-IPO Perpetual Contracts are crypto-native futures built on the familiar perpetual contract framework, now applied to private companies ahead of their public listings. Rather than waiting for a stock's market debut, users can take positions on IPO expectations in real time.

Here is how the lifecycle works:

Before the IPO: Contracts reflect publicly available pricing signals, such as announced price ranges and final offering prices.

After the IPO: Contracts transition to a standard TradFi perpetual framework, tracking live market performance once a stable mark price can be derived.

If the IPO is postponed or canceled: Binance provides advance notice of any delisting and settles contracts through a transparent process.

The contracts are margined and settled in USDT and are available for trading 24/7.

Two High-Profile Listings in One Week

Within a week, the exchange introduced Pre-IPO perpetual contracts tied to two of the world's most closely watched private companies, giving users a new way to trade market expectations ahead of potential public listings.

SpaceX: The Inaugural Listing

On May 21, 2026, Binance launched the SPCXUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual, based on the anticipated public market valuation of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

The market response was immediate. Within its first five days, the SpaceX contract generated more than $280 million in cumulative trading volume, highlighting strong demand for this new product category.

OpenAI: The Second Listing

Building on that momentum, Binance launched the OPENAIUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual on May 26, 2026. The contract is tied to the anticipated public market valuation of OpenAI Group PBC.

OpenAI sits at the center of one of the most significant technology shifts of this era. As global interest in artificial intelligence continues to grow, the listing gives users a direct way to trade market expectations surrounding one of the world's most closely followed private companies.

Why This Matters: Democratising Pre-IPO Access

For decades, participation in high-profile private market opportunities has largely been limited to institutional investors, private funds, and well-connected networks. Binance is helping bridge that gap by bringing pre-IPO market exposure onto crypto rails.

Through Pre-IPO perpetual contracts, eligible users can engage with major market narratives as they unfold, benefiting from the continuous pricing, liquidity, and accessibility that perpetual futures provide.

"The momentum we saw in the first days of this category launch is a strong signal that users are looking for new ways to access major market narratives through crypto-native products," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Spot and Derivatives Business at Binance. "This launch reflects our vision for Binance as a financial super app, one that offers access to an expanding range of financial opportunities that have traditionally been more difficult to reach."

The launch of SpaceX and OpenAI contracts may be only the beginning. As Binance continues to expand the category, additional Pre-IPO perpetual listings are expected to follow, further broadening access to some of the world's most closely watched private companies.

Risk Disclaimer: Pre-IPO Perpetual Contracts are high-risk products and may experience significant price volatility. Users should carefully review the relevant risk disclosures and conduct their own research before trading.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a financial advice by Zee Media)