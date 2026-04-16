Binance rolls out beginner course to promote user safety

As risks in the crypto ecosystem continue to grow, Binance Academy - the educational arm of Binance - has introduced a beginner-level course aimed at improving user safety.

The initiative focuses on on-chain analysis, a key skill for navigating Web3, the decentralized internet powered by blockchain technology.

The move comes at a time when scams, misleading projects, and high-risk tokens are becoming increasingly common.

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In an open ecosystem like Web3, where anyone can launch a token or deploy a smart contract, users are often left to verify claims on their own.

On-chain analysis involves examining data that is permanently recorded on a blockchain. This allows users to track token transfers, analyze contract interactions, and review how tokens are distributed among holders.

The 31-minute course is designed as a quick, accessible learning module. It caters to both newcomers and existing users looking to strengthen their fundamentals.

Instead of relying on theory, the course focuses on practical, real-world checks that users can apply immediately.

Building Your Research Fundamentals

Before interacting with a crypto project, it’s important to review key fundamentals. One of the first areas this course covers is tokenomics, which includes the total supply, circulating supply, and how tokens are allocated among the team, investors, and the community. Learners will learn to move beyond promotional claims by reviewing key fundamentals.

Other important factors include the project’s team, transparency, and security practices. Checking whether the team is credible, whether the smart contracts have undergone audits, and whether the roadmap and use case are realistic can help identify legitimate projects and avoid potential red flags.

What the Course Teaches Users

At its core, on-chain analysis for beginners involves examining publicly available blockchain data. This includes wallet activity, token distribution, and smart contract behavior.

The course introduces blockchain explorers, which function like search engines for blockchain data. These tools allow users to look up transactions, verify contract details, and analyze token movement.

Users are also guided on how to identify common red flags, such as:

Suspicious token contracts

Uneven token distribution

Weak or removable liquidity

Another key focus area is meme tokens. While they often gain traction through online hype, the course encourages users to assess them based on fundamentals rather than sentiment.

How Blockchain Explorers Work

Blockchain explorers function like search engines for blockchain data. They provide an easy way to look up transactions, wallet addresses, and token contracts through a user-friendly interface. This course will show how blockchain explorers like BscScan function as search engines for the blockchain.

By entering a wallet address, transaction hash, or contract address into BscScan, participants can view transaction histories, token balances, holder distribution, and smart contract details. This visibility allows anyone to independently verify claims about a project, such as liquidity status or token distribution.

Always verify official links, double-check token contract addresses, and be cautious of offers promising guaranteed profits.

Why This Matters

Efforts like this signal a wider industry shift towards empowering users with knowledge, instead of relying on hype. With trust playing a central role in long-term adoption, the ability to independently verify data is becoming essential.

For users looking to build these skills in a structured way, the course offers a quick and accessible starting point. On-chain analysis is a practical skill that helps users verify information and make more informed decisions in the digital asset space.

Following simple, repeatable due-diligence steps before interacting with tokens or smart contracts can make a big difference in protecting assets and avoiding exposure to common risks.

Those interested can explore the program on Binance Academy to better understand on-chain data and navigate the crypto ecosystem more safely.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial, or career advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)