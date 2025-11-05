In 2020, everything changed because of one word and the vision of health forever: pandemic.

COVID-19 turned out to be the experience of our time. Most of us had the first experience of watching a global health crisis in real time. We saw cities go into lockdown, hospitals get overrun, and humanity get united to combat some kind of invisible threat. The globe was survival oriented and we experienced the strength of awareness and action when the whole world is united in a cause.

Although we have battled visible pandemics, such as COVID-19, and have battled chronic illnesses, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, by instilling national awareness initiatives, there is another health epidemic that many decades of fighting have kept silent, costing the lives of thousands of women every day nationwide. It does not become headline news, it does not even get much debate, and it has never been addressed as the health issue of the people it should.

That emergency is Dysmenorrhea- what the greater part refer to as period pain.

Accounting for 80 percent of Indian girls and women, according to the observations of Dr. Prabhu Kasture, the Director of Medical Services and Pharmacovigilance at the Blue Cross Laboratories, is dysmenorrhea or period pain.

It is, by all means, the largest gynaecologic issue in India. But it is not tackled by any national campaigns, government programs or large scale educating movements. Menstrual pain ceased to be viewed as a medical condition it was normalized with a wave of carelessness: it is just the way a woman is.

The campaign #StopThePeriodPain aims at this change in cultural conditioning.

We have been able to witness campaigns that created better awareness of menstrual hygiene- raising concerns about sanitary napkins and easy access to basic hygiene.

Stop The Period Paint Is More Than Hygiene. It is the campaign in India that is first one to focus on the real cause, the pain itself.

Menstrual pain becomes normal and generations experience pain during their period, a sentence that gives a sentence like this, normalizing menstrual pain. It puts together pain of any sort; the tweezing pain and the crippling pain in a solitary bucket. But not all pain is normal. Other indications are evidence of underlying health conditions and neglecting it may be a lifetime mistake.

This is a harmful normalization, forming a harmful silence about menstrual health.

Girls miss school. Women skip work. But the majority of them tolerate this misery as something they simply have to bear.

There are huge gynaecological issues in India, 80 per cent of girls are in dysmenorrhea. Several of them have endometriosis, adenomyosis, or uterine fibroids as secondary dysmenorrhea and ended up seeing such pain during their years but were unaware of the issue due to the fact that we had been taught that such period pain is normal. That mindset must change.”

The core idea of the message is brevity, extreme period pain is not the norm. Meaning, as the campaign slogans, Isko halke mein mat lo.

Stop The Period Pain is not just a portal site. It has provided a full ecosystem of education and empowerment, personal stories, expert advice, frequently asked questions, and a science-supported understanding of period pain. It shows the direction of girls and women who have long been victims of silence, blind, not knowing where to go, or what their sufferings mean.

The message is straightforward but effective: period pain or dysmenorrhea is a silent pandemic, which impacts millions of Indian women and girls, interrupting education, careers and quality of life.

Now that the world rallied to combat COVID -19, it is time to rally against the visibly personal health crisis of that invisible yet extremely personal nature by raising awareness, educating people, and empathizing.

Stop The Period Pain is not just a campaign, but a movement that transforms the way that India discusses the subject of women's health, one conversation, one video, and one click at a time.

Mr. N.H. Israni is the Chairman of Blue Cross found in 1980. It is a research-based, rapidly expanding, Indian pharmaceutical company that provides premium quality and inexpensive healthcare products in various countries across the world in an effort to enhance human life.

