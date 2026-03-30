Bollywood creators Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri launch KLIP, betting on 2-minute stories

Vicky Bahri and Harman Baweja, having worked on a number of films and long-form storytelling, are now entering the space of short-form fiction. Bahri and Baweja, through their venture KLIP, are entering a space that has traditionally been driven by speed and scale. This is a concept that is increasingly being accepted by a section of the film industry, that there is a place for short-form content in terms of narrative depth, even in a two-minute format.

Vicky Bahri and Harman Baweja bring a wealth of experience in production, scripting, and narrative storytelling. Having worked in mainstream cinema and long-form digital content, Bahri and Baweja understand that even though consumption patterns may change, the essence of storytelling remains the same. Character development, emotional journey, and narrative payoff are what continue to define a meaningful engagement for a viewer.

KLIP markets itself as a content-first platform that operates within a short-form ecosystem that is often driven by algorithms and quick turnover of content. Rather than focusing on quantity, KLIP claims to build their programming around well-defined story arcs and each two-minute episode contributes to a larger narrative with the ultimate goal being to create intentional viewing rather than passively scrolling.

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“Short format does not mean a short attention span for stories. There is a desire for characters that audiences can relate to. The format has to change to accommodate current lifestyles, but storytelling is something that can’t be compromised.” As a micro-drama platform, KLIP aims at adding structure to an otherwise algorithm-driven space. The philosophy of smaller bite-sized content making up a larger content ecosystem, remains central to its productions.

With established filmmakers now getting involved with short-form storytelling; this shows a major shift in the way the industry is beginning to look at that format. Short-form fiction was once very much on the periphery of the industry, but today, filmmakers and television storytellers are using many of the same narrative techniques that they would use in long-form television and film.

With KLIP, Baweja and Bahri are making a bold claim to ownership in the next form of digital storytelling – not based on technology, but on creators.

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(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)