Ailing elephant Mahadevi, whom conservationists feel should be at the centre of all veterinary care and concern at Kolhapur, has now been ordered by the Bombay High Court to be transferred to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, a special elephant care centre in Jamnagar.

Supported by Anant Ambani's Vantara initiative, this trust is well known for excellent management practices and veterinary care and enclosures of natural proportions. Being a centre for long-term rehabilitation, it is considered to be one of India's leading animal welfare establishments.

It was stated through affidavits before the court that Mahadevi was badly injured and her healing would be a reality only through being in a better ambiance; that she cannot be healthy in her present environment. On consideration of her ailments and the facilities for treatment, the High Court came to a conclusion that her best chance for healing was in a special sanctuary created for elephant care.

"Were now considering and choosing the survival of the elephant and its right to quality life over and above the rights of men to use the elephant," says the Court in its verdict as it invoked its principle of parens patriae in safeguarding the interests of "the voiceless and hapless Mahadevi." It found support for its deliberations from the words of Lawrence Anthony in his book The Elephant Whisperer.

This is a very late attempt to inject some sympathy into considering the emotional and physical requirements of those creatures who cannot scream in pain. Through this transfer, Mahadevi is being geared towards targeted treatments that she so desperately needs, along with the comforting environment she requires for her healing.

The Jamnagar sanctuary binds in an ecosystem of veterinary staff, natural forage grounds, and care throughout the clock- a chance for elephants like Mahadevi to once again begin to live with dignity and comfort.