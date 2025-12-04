Boost Your Health With Chyawanprash

Chyawanprash is said to be one of the oldest Ayurvedic formulations in India. Having over 40 herbs, such as amla, giloy, ashwagandha, and honey, Chyawanprash and its derivatives have been used for centuries to boost the general health of a person and immunity. Dr Shilpa Jain of Sanjivani Ayurvedic and Weight Management Clinic, Panchkula - an Ayurvedic Physician specialising in holistic healing - shares that Chyawanprash contains antioxidants, vitamins and phytonutrients that are useful in combating infection in the body. Chayawanprash's primary component, amla (Indian gooseberry), comprises 20 times more vitamin C than oranges and is therefore a great immunity stimulator, the expert shares.

"Studies indicate that vitamin C helps in enhancing the formation of white blood cells that help in protecting the body against bacteria and viruses. The presence of amla, giloy, pippali and honey in chyawanprash can make it a strong combination of herbs that boosts the natural defence mechanism of the body," says Dr Shilpa Jain.

Health Benefits of Chyawanprash

Here are some of the perceived health benefits of chyawanprash as listed by Dr Shilpa Jain:

Boosts Respiratory Health

Dr Jain points out that several studies have shown that herbs such as giloy, dashmool, and bala, which are contained in Chyawanprash, have a positive effect on lung functioning and lower inflammation. Regular use can assist in controlling the number of coughs, colds and seasonal allergies. Some studies also indicated that Chyawanprash assisted in the alleviation of respiratory symptoms among individuals who had been exposed to pollution.

Supports Digestion and Gut Health

Spices like pippali, elaichi and tejpatra are used to make the digestion and absorption of nutrients easier. According to studies, as mentioned by Dr Jain, the herbs promote digestive enzymes, help healthy gut bacteria and prevent constipation. An individual has a close correlation between immunity and a healthy gut.

Enhances Energy and Reduces Fatigue

Dabur is one such brand that makes Chyawanprash which is said to have natural energisers such as ghee, honey and ashwagandha. "Many studies indicate that ashwagandha can decrease stress hormones and enhance stamina; it is possible that this is why Chyawanprash is commonly used to increase strength and energy levels throughout the day," says Dr Jain.

Rich in Antioxidants and Anti-inflammatory Compounds

Amla is also a potent antioxidant, and so are giloy and ashwagandha. Dr Jain says they combat free radicals that damage cells, resulting in ageing and diseases. Studies have shown that the herbs are effective in relieving inflammation in the body, which facilitates well-being of the heart, enhanced immunity and healthy skin.

Supports Brain Health and Concentration

"Research indicates that antioxidants are associated with brain sharpness and focus in Chyawanprash. There are ingredients such as Giloy and Ashwagandha that reduce stress, enhance concentration, and prevent nerve cell damage," says Dr Shilpa Jain.



How Much Chyawanprash Should You Take?

"1–2 teaspoons of Dabur Chyawanprash can be had followed by warm milk or water. It can also be taken by children who are over the age of 3 and in smaller quantities as mentioned on the pack. Diabetics are advised to consume the sugar-free variant or consult a doctor before trying," says Dr Shilpa Jain.

Chyawanprash is known to be a strong combination of diverse herbs. Rich in antioxidants, it is believed to be strengthening in terms of immunity, and possesses a variety of health-promoting properties, says Dr Jain. The expert further points out that together with a healthy lifestyle, chayawanprash consumption can increase your general immunity, energy, and well-being.