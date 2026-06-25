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Boosting quality employment is key to India’s economic growth

As India works toward its long-term development goals, economists, educators, and civil society groups continue to stress that creating quality employment opportunities will be critical to ensuring that economic progress is both inclusive and sustainable. 

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Boosting quality employment is key to India’s economic growth

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