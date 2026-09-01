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Brad Sugars in India: Execution, not perfect idea, is what builds a scalable business

ActionCOACH founder Brad Sugars was in India for the global conference, explaining that entrepreneurs should concentrate on execution, customer retention and communication and AI should be a thinking partner, not a replacement for human judgment. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Brad Sugars in India: Execution, not perfect idea, is what builds a scalable business

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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