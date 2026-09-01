/Brad Sugars in India: Execution, not perfect idea, is what builds a scalable business

Recently, ActionCOACH Founder, Brad Sugars visited India for the ActionCOACH global conference 2026 that was attended by top business leaders and coaches from around the world, who discussed India's opportunities. For Sugars, the path of entrepreneurship is not one of waiting for the right time and the right idea. It's about test it in the real world, let it grow with customer feedback, experience and opportunity.
Many aspiring entrepreneurs spend months searching for the perfect idea. The idea matters, but it is rarely the deciding factor. Many aspiring entrepreneurs believe they need a groundbreaking idea before they can begin. In reality, you start with an idea, test it in the real world and allow it to evolve based on customer feedback, experience and opportunity. Ultimately, what matters most is what you do with the idea.
For Sugars, execution is what separates a good business idea from a successful business. A great idea without strong sales, marketing and distribution remains just an idea. Businesses are built by consistently acquiring customers, serving them well and giving them reasons to return. The ability to execute consistently is what transforms an opportunity into a sustainable business.
One common mistake is under-pricing. Entrepreneurs sometimes hesitate to charge what their product or service is genuinely worth, which can directly impact profitability. Another is becoming the business themselves. Founders need to transition from working in the business to working on the business by building teams, processes and systems. A third mistake is becoming too focused on the product while not spending enough time on customer acquisition.
Communication is the one skill every entrepreneur should prioritise. Whether you are selling to customers, marketing your business, leading a team or negotiating with partners, communication is at the heart of entrepreneurship. If you cannot clearly communicate your value, vision and proposition, building a business becomes significantly harder.
Entrepreneurs often spend too much time analysing decisions. Do not overthink every decision. Confidence comes from taking action and learning from the outcome. You do not need complete certainty before making a decision. Once you have around 80% clarity, take the step. The remaining 20% often becomes clearer once you are in motion. Action creates information that analysis alone cannot provide.
Retention is fundamental. Acquiring a customer is only the beginning. The real value comes from building a relationship that encourages repeat business. Wherever possible, entrepreneurs should consider subscription or retainer-based models, as recurring revenue creates greater predictability, stronger customer relationships and long-term stability.
AI is one of the biggest opportunities available to businesses today. It can automate a significant portion of routine work and give entrepreneurs more time to focus on higher value activities. However, AI should complement rather than replace the human element. As automation increases, human connection and personalisation become even more important to customer experience.
Think of AI as a thinking partner. Use it to analyse information, identify patterns, explore ideas, test possibilities and support decision making. The entrepreneur must remain responsible for judgement and, most importantly, the relationship with the customer. Technology can provide intelligence and efficiency, but people create trust.
Sugars recommends keeping the entrepreneurial journey simple: Dream. Goal. Learn. Plan. Act. Start with a vision of what you want to achieve and turn that vision into a clear, measurable goal. Learn from people who have already built what you aspire to build. Develop a practical plan and, most importantly, act on it. Progress ultimately comes from execution.
Mentorship is extremely important. You do not have to learn everything through your own mistakes. Find people who have already built businesses and learn from their experiences. Mentorship does not always have to be a formal or personal relationship. Books, podcasts, interviews and other resources can provide valuable access to the experiences of successful entrepreneurs. Learn first, then build your plan with greater clarity. There is rarely a perfect time. Do not wait for the perfect idea, perfect plan or perfect circumstances. Start, learn, adapt and keep moving. Entrepreneurship rewards action.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.