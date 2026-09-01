/Brad Sugars in India: Execution, not perfect idea, is what builds a scalable business

Mentorship is extremely important. You do not have to learn everything through your own mistakes. Find people who have already built businesses and learn from their experiences. Mentorship does not always have to be a formal or personal relationship. Books, podcasts, interviews and other resources can provide valuable access to the experiences of successful entrepreneurs. Learn first, then build your plan with greater clarity. There is rarely a perfect time. Do not wait for the perfect idea, perfect plan or perfect circumstances. Start, learn, adapt and keep moving. Entrepreneurship rewards action.