Breakfast movie review: Gen Z love, courtroom chaos, and a message lost in melodrama

Breakfast movie review: Accept the Reality begins with the picture of two Gen Z lovers that are running away with the whirlwind romance to the courtroom breakup in a few minutes. It is a movie that has something to say but is unable to hold on to its ambition. Directed by Gandhi Krishna, and under the stewardship of Raanav, the tale tries to chart the love through the generations, but is most vibrant in its contemporary messiness. The initial sections have a contagious spirit and the younger cast has their own with Kasturi. But when the story changes emotional clarity turns into melodramatic overkill. Even the music, which is a strong asset in most cases, by G V Prakash Kumar does not do much to enliven the material. What we are left with is a movie that is constructed on a stinging concept, but with uneven execution.

My initial experience of the film was a review on The Dispatch Reviews , an independent review site. And until then I had not heard of the project. The premise was interesting to an extent that I decided to purchase a ticket because I was anticipating a new perspective to the contemporary relationships.

The story begins in the modern day, with two Gen Z lovers, Karthi and Anitha Ranganathan. They love each other too soon, get married without thinking, and then they end up in the court trying to get a divorce. The judge, Vidya Vaidyanathan, sends them to a psychiatrist, Kasturi, who considers them to be emotionally disturbed and in need of a point of view. She does things in a different way. She starts giving another story, the one that deals with a more complex relationship. The question of whether this story changes the perspective of the couple is the main strand of the movie.

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Paperwise, the structure is compelling. It can be an effective way to have a story within a story, when it is done clearly. The first parts by Karthi and Anitha Ranganathan were outstanding. Their acts were vibrant and spontaneous, reflecting the spontaneous emotional beats of their generation. Although these two actors were relatively new, they were confident and refreshing to the screen. Being on the same stage with an experienced performer such as Kasturi could not have been any less impressive.

The movie however falters when it switches to the flashback story of Raanav and Rosmin. Their plot is a well-worn line. The main character is a young man of a rural origin, who is financially strained, with a father on dialysis and falls in love with and marries a rich woman. What would have been a subtle look at the conflict of classes and emotional tension turns out to be farfetched and even a bit over the top. The screenplay is driven too much on melodrama, and thus, the target emotional appeal is undermined.

The reason why I decided to watch this movie is because G V Prakash Kumar was involved. His music has frequently taken movies out of their storytelling constraints. In this case, though, his work is unexpectedly subdued. The music is not memorable and does not contribute to the narration much, which is one of the larger flaws of the film. In review by The Dispatch Reviews, the reviewer gave it 2.5/5, which is average but the reviewer somewhat criticised the writing and don’t talk much about the songs, that’s why I thought it might be good enough, but it’s not that much. I find this website’s reviews reliable, with others such as Lensmen Reviews, TamilYogi, and Cinemaspeak, majorly because these are independent reviewers.

Technically, the film exhibits some inconsistencies. The shots are not visually differentiated, the editing is sloppy, and the screenplay does not seem to be fully developed. The difference between the first half, which is interesting, and the second half of the performance, which is uneven, is dramatic. As the story unfolds, logical flaws and unneeded, extraneous subplots start to emerge, and it impacts the overall feel of the film.

The role of the character of Rajaram, who is the father-in-law of Raanav, is unusual, however, not in the good sense of the word. His manneristic performance and dramatised characterisation are distracting. A more subdued description would have been more conducive to the story. Raanav and Rosmin give heartfelt performances but it is not enough to counter the inconsistencies in the writing.

The movie has a more positive ending, which supports the main point of the movie. The contemporary relationship is frequently rushed, individuals fall in love, engage in marriage in a hurry and separate within a short period of time, a lifestyle that has been dubbed breakfast fast. It is an excellent idea, and the purpose is evident. Nevertheless, the concept needed a more sophisticated and unified implementation.

On the whole, Breakfast is a mixed impression. There are also bright times especially in the initial parts and in the acts by Kasturi, Karthi, Rosmin, and Raanav. However, the movie has a hard time keeping the pace and fails to create an impression. It could be worth considering to watch when you are looking to have a quiet week and there are no big releases. Otherwise there is not much that is really special about it.

Rating: 2/5

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