Picture someone checking out sexual wellness for the very first time. They open a website, look at it for a minute and think, "Wow, there is so much information here I don't know." Products are complicated. Marketing is confusing. Descriptions are unclear - will anyone judge me? They close the tab before they get anywhere. This is still a true story for many young Indians. Calmras, based in Chandigarh, has quietly become the most beginner-friendly sexual wellness brand in the entire country of India. They provide a brand for comfort, trust and ease; especially for people new to this type of product. Their goal is to make intimacy less frightening for consumers by creating an easy way to explore and understand what works best for them.