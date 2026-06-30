Picture someone checking out sexual wellness for the very first time. They open a website, look at it for a minute and think, "Wow, there is so much information here I don't know." Products are complicated. Marketing is confusing. Descriptions are unclear - will anyone judge me? They close the tab before they get anywhere. This is still a true story for many young Indians. Calmras, based in Chandigarh, has quietly become the most beginner-friendly sexual wellness brand in the entire country of India. They provide a brand for comfort, trust and ease; especially for people new to this type of product. Their goal is to make intimacy less frightening for consumers by creating an easy way to explore and understand what works best for them.
Making first experiences feel comfortable
A key contributor to the rapidly growing popularity of The Calmras’ is its understanding of the needs of beginner customers. Most beginner customers do not want flashy or extreme items for their first purchase; they want items that are safe, straightforward, transparent, and easily understood. Beginner customers want privacy, guarantees, and assistance without embarrassment. Calmras’ experience design is based on understanding these needs.
Calmras’ uses simple vocabulary; making their customers feel educated and comfortable is more important than creating an atmosphere of pressure. As an example, the product materials used by Calmras are body-safe, and the product designs are all suitable for beginning users; thus, all products can be viewed in an encouraging way, rather than as a source of anxiety.
Removing common fears around buying
When it comes to sexual health, many individuals, both new and old, have concerns beyond the physical products. When it comes to using products related to sexual health, questions abound: Who will know I'm ordering? Is the packaging even discreet? What if I order the wrong thing? Is this product safe? What if someone sees my order? In India in particular, it is not unusual to have these discussions as they are just beginning to take place.
As a team, Calmras has dealt with these issues in their own right as a company based in a two-tier city, where silence and lack of confidence surrounding sexual health is much more prevalent than in larger cities. To help combat these issues, Calmras actively works to provide solutions. For example, offering discreet packaging gives consumers more security when placing their order. Additionally, the company provides fast delivery via quick commerce services, which minimises the stress of waiting for a long period of time. Finally, the company offers affordable pricing which helps reduce the perceived risk of trying new products. All of these initiatives ultimately allow consumers to feel safe and empowered to explore.
Education that feels warm and honest
A reason Calmras resonates with younger people is that they create educational materials that provide answers to many of the questions they might have as they start exploring this category of product before making a purchase. Consumers expect to learn and feel normal while understanding what consent means to them personally, what comfort means, what pleasure means, and how to communicate and create a safe environment when engaging with someone else sexually.
Calmras has also created beginner's guides and blog articles that utilise warm, simple language instead of complicated words or aggressive marketing messages, which tends not to make people feel uncomfortable or lacking experience. The material provides a level of reassurance that curiosity about sex is absolutely normal. Many first-time users find these guides to be an excellent way to develop confidence regarding their own personal intimacy and overall wellness.
Why Calmras feels different from other brands
Calmras sets itself apart from other companies in the market that typically use loud promotions and aggressive ad campaigns by taking a calm, gentle, and low-media approach. Rather than focusing solely on how cheap or good a price a product can be sold for, Calmras is focused more on the positive experiences of being comfortable and less about putting pressure on those who use their products and providing false hope by selling an unrealistic "fantasy". This is particularly important for those making their first-time purchases.
In recent times, younger people in India are becoming increasingly open to discussions about wellness and intimacy; however, they continue to expect brands to be trustworthy and sensitive. They prefer brands that educate instead of shaming or embarrassing them, simplify rather than create confusion, and provide support rather than provide judgement.
Building trust through simplicity
Calmras is a sex wellness brand that started in Chandigarh and has expanded into eCommerce and multiple omni-channel formats throughout India. Their philosophy continues unchanged, creating a safe and welcoming first-access experience for all types of customers to promote customer retention.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of a certified medical professional for any questions on sexual health.)
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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