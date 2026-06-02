Tobacco use is often more than simply a habit; it is now seen as a psychological tool for coping with life. The use of nicotine will give you a quick sense of relief or tranquillity, but when this feeling fades away, you will have feelings of stress, anxiety, irritability, and moodiness, which will increase the desire to smoke or use tobacco again. Because of this cycle, it is very difficult to quit smoking/tobacco, even for those who truly want to quit. Recently, new research has started to investigate whether or not nutritional support will assist in making quitting easier.

The Brain-Tobacco Connection

Omega-Three Fatty Acids are a well-known source of support for heart health and brain function. Omega-three fatty acids are naturally present in some foods such as Fatty Fish, Walnuts & Flax Seeds. Omega-Three Fatty Acids are believed to be a contributor to brain chemistry, affecting how we feel emotionally. This could be very beneficial to someone trying to quit smoking due to the fact that emotional triggers, such as lack of sleep or frustration, account for most relapses. Therefore, by stabilising their emotions nutritionally, a person may have a weaker desire to smoke. When a person’s brain is nutritionally supported, it could potentially reduce their "emotional itch" to smoke.

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What the Research Says

A recent study published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India6 investigated whether Omega 3 supplementation decreased people's cravings for tobacco products. The results showed participants who took Omega 3 supplements reported a significant decrease in their tobacco cravings compared with those receiving a placebo; researchers noted this effect was even stronger when emotions related to tobacco product usage were taken into account, e.g., stress, emotional distress, which would normally trigger a person's use of a tobacco product. Generally speaking, when people felt less emotional distress as a result of taking the Omega-3 supplements, their ability to resist their cravings was greatly improved. The researchers warn that taking an Omega-3 supplement does not replace any type of medical treatment and (by itself) will not cause someone to quit using a tobacco product but may be beneficial as an adjunct to other methods of cessation therapy.

Quitting Needs More Than Willpower

It is common knowledge that quitting tobacco involves more than merely resisting nicotine, but also includes addressing the emotional and behavioural obstacles linked to quitting. As a result, experts have started recommending an integrated approach including counselling, changes in lifestyle, emotional support, and NRT (nicotine replacement therapy). As for the evolving landscape of tobacco cessation, Malavika Kaura Saxena (CMO of Rusan Healthcare) remarked, "We need to think beyond just quitting nicotine." The modern-day user wants to find their solutions in a holistic wellness model using practical steps and solutions that will be long-lasting. According to her, integrating new approaches such as plant-derived Omega-3 with traditional therapies indicates a clear turn to a more holistic treatment.

Nicotine replacement products like 2baconil can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings caused by smoking and smokeless tobacco. 2baconil comes in several formats, including nicotine patches and gums, and will help to decrease nicotine use over time, while the user focuses on changing behavioral triggers associated with using tobacco products.

While 2baconil handles the physical side, supplements such as Ruvega address the brain's emotional architecture. Ruvega is a plant-based Omega-3 derived from Perilla frutescens seed oil. Rich in Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), it offers a vegetarian-friendly, mercury-free alternative to fish oil.

By supporting inflammatory balance and heart health during the high-stress period of quitting, this holistic duo, 2baconil for the body and 2baconil for the mind, creates a comprehensive safety net for the individual.

The Bottom Line

Stopping the use of tobacco is hard, but if you add physical help from 2baconil and emotional support from 2baconil, then you will find the process of quitting much easier, and maintain being tobacco-free longer. This year's World No Tobacco Day is all about not only helping you quit tobacco, but also assisting you in the process from start to finish.

Are you ready to make that next step? Talk to your doctor about adding an Omega-3 supplement to aid in your quitting process.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. If you are trying to quit tobacco, always seek the advice of a certified health expert.)

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