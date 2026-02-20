Brian Ferdinand examines limits of predictive models in complex markets

Brian Ferdinand, a portfolio manager at EverForward and Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha Systems, argues that while predictive models are useful, they are inherently limited in today’s volatile, non-linear markets. He advocates for a shift from prediction-based strategies to resilience-based architectures.

The business strategy has never been behind other companies as predictive models are known to forecast demand and make sound decisions regarding the market trends. Nonetheless, due to the more globalised economies and the less predictable behaviour there is an increasing concern as to whether predictive models can be predictive indeed. Brian Ferdinand believes that in spite of the fact that predictive models are also effective, business leaders should learn to recognize their limitations in a complex market.

He describes that predictive models are built on the forecasting trends which were developed in a market where change was a slow process and where previous trends offered a sufficient foundation to the forecasting process. Nevertheless in the contemporary market many other forces interact, including technological change, capital flows around the world and geopolitics that are able to shift market orientation within a short period of time. Even the most accurate models can be made inaccurate by this.

According to Ferdinand, predictive models are effective in a stable market, but they lose their accuracy in the market which is experiencing a structural change. The reason is that predictive models are founded on historical trends and when the future is very different as compared to the past, then the forecasts will be deceptive. To business people, it is not merely being wrong but also too sure about a prediction that was not meant to consider new market trends.

Ferdinand does not believe that predictive models are not to be used but rather needs to be employed with some caution. He believes that business executives need to leverage on forecasts as one of the numerous tools in their arsenal.

He also emphasises that organisations need to be designed in a way that it can still perform well even when the projections fail to reach the target. Strategic options and capital management diversification may assist in overcoming the dependence of one projected outcome. Such a structure of organizations might enable it to easily adjust without a lot of interference.

Another problem identified by Brian Ferdinand is the problem of over-optimising the organisation designs as a result of using forecast assumptions. When an organisation is established to fit a particular set of requirements, then when the expectations are not followed, then then the weaknesses will be revealed. A certain level of operational flexibility, as Ferdinand would say, is going to enable organizations to easily adjust to the new conditions.

Ferdinand also adds that the prevalence of the data has not always contributed to the decrease of the uncertainty. In spite of the fact that organizations in the contemporary world have more sophisticated analytical models it is true that the complexity has also risen at a similar pace. Increased data does not imply that there is increased predictability; rather, it can imply that there is increased understanding of the number of factors which are just out of managerial control.

He also concludes that scenario-based thinking is an effective addition to predictive modeling. Organizations can be ready when faced by different possible results as opposed to concentrating on one projection. This will put the leadership team in a better position of understanding the way to react. This will aid in the establishment of institutional confidence and thereby an easier execution whenever there is a period of uncertainty.

Another factor that should be mentioned is that Ferdinand distinguishes between skepticism and dismissal. The predictive models still come in handy in offering some structure and perspective particularly when it is applied to identify trends or to test hypotheses. The issue as Ferdinand suggests is that organizations should not be overly dependent on these models. Those who balance the merits and demerits of forecasting have higher chances of making comprehensive decisions.

He further notes that organisational culture also has an influence on the interpretation of forecasts. Those cultures that encourage questioning and critical thinking tend to be lower in their likelihood to believe forecasts as certain. Such culture can be used to avoid strategic stagnation and induce a more flexible response.

According to Ferdinand, as markets continue to increasingly nonlinear the leadership role will shift towards not attempting to predict all the potential events, but ensuring that the organization is prepared to respond in a smart manner. The stability will not be achieved due to the reliability of the forecasts but the strength of the structures that the decision-making process will be based on.

Predictive models are also useful in this approach, however, such models should be a component of a bigger system, which focuses on resilience, versatility and prudence. Admitting the weakness of the prediction, Ferdinand posits is not a weakness, but a strength in coping with the complex conditions of the market.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)