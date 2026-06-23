/Bringar positions Whatauto as an AI Agent to manage customer conversations inside messaging apps

The thinking behind Whatauto is refreshingly practical. Not every customer message needs to be routed through a cloud-based AI model. A large portion of the questions small businesses receive every single day are completely predictable. The question includes, “What are your working hours, do you deliver to this area and how much does this cost. Is this slot available.” These questions do not need a sophisticated AI to answer them and routing them through one anyway adds up fast when you are paying per token.