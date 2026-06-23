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  • /Bringar positions Whatauto as an AI Agent to manage customer conversations inside messaging apps

Bringar positions Whatauto as an AI Agent to manage customer conversations inside messaging apps

Bringar's Whatauto combines low-cost automation with selective AI, helping small businesses manage messaging efficiently across multiple platforms.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Bringar positions Whatauto as an AI Agent to manage customer conversations inside messaging apps

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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