/Bringar positions Whatauto as an AI Agent to manage customer conversations inside messaging apps

There is a shift happening in how small businesses handle customer conversations and Bringar seems to have noticed it before most. The company is repositioning its Whatauto app not just as an auto-reply tool but as a full AI agent that can manage customer interactions inside messaging apps without burning a hole in a small business owner's pocket.
Founded by CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan, Bringar has spent years building automated messaging tools through Whatauto. The app lets businesses send smart replies, set up keyword-based automations, connect to external services and tap into AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini whenever a conversation needs something more than a fixed response.
The thinking behind Whatauto is refreshingly practical. Not every customer message needs to be routed through a cloud-based AI model. A large portion of the questions small businesses receive every single day are completely predictable. The question includes, “What are your working hours, do you deliver to this area and how much does this cost. Is this slot available.” These questions do not need a sophisticated AI to answer them and routing them through one anyway adds up fast when you are paying per token.
Whatauto handles these kinds of messages through on-device automation, rule-based replies, menu flows and business data integrations. The AI only gets involved when a conversation actually calls for it. That distinction is what makes the cost structure of Whatauto different from platforms that send every single message through an AI model regardless of complexity.
Whatauto gives businesses a fairly wide toolkit to work with. Users can set up simple auto replies for common questions. They can connect Google Sheets or their own servers to pull in live business data. They can build menu-based flows that guide customers through options step by step. And when none of that is enough they can switch on AI to handle the more nuanced conversations.
The app also works across multiple messaging platforms which is a real advantage for small businesses that receive customer inquiries from more than one channel. Managing all of that from a single tool without needing separate setups for each platform saves time and reduces the chance of something falling through the cracks.
Whatauto is not designed for large enterprises with technical teams and IT departments. It is built for the people who run small shops, freelance operations, clinics, tuition centers, real estate agencies and local service businesses. People who need something they can set up themselves, configure without reading a manual and start using the same day.
There is no complicated API onboarding process. There is no requirement for official business verification before you can get started. You install the app, set up your replies, connect AI if your use case needs it and you are ready to go. For a lot of small business owners that simplicity is not a nice-to-have. It is the deciding factor.
With Meta AI now entering the business messaging space the competition in this category is heating up. Bringar is using that moment to sharpen how it talks about Whatauto. The app is no longer being described simply as an auto-reply tool. The positioning now is AI business messaging automation and that framing puts it in a different conversation than where it started.
The broader context matters here. As AI agents become a standard part of how businesses communicate with customers the question for most small business owners is not whether to automate but how to do it without the costs spiraling out of control. Usage-based AI pricing can be manageable at low volumes but it scales up quickly and for a business operating on thin margins that unpredictability is a real concern.
What Bringar is calling a hybrid model is essentially the answer to that concern. On-device automation handles the bulk of routine conversations. AI steps in only where it is genuinely needed. The result is a system that costs less to run on a day-to-day basis while still being capable of handling complex customer queries when they come up.
For markets where price sensitivity is high and small businesses make up the majority of the economy that kind of model has obvious appeal. The cost of running a full AI-powered customer support system is simply out of reach for most small business owners. A tool that gives them most of the capability at a fraction of the cost is a much easier sell.
Bringar is betting that the future of business messaging automation does not look like an expensive enterprise platform scaled down. It looks like something built from the ground up with the everyday business owner in mind. Whatauto is their argument for why that bet is the right one to make.
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