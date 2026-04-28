Building healthcare excellence: Paras Health’s commitment to quality care

Paras Health is one of the leading healthcare provider in North India. They have been on the forefront of delivering high quality treatment at a reasonable cost. The chain has eight hospitals strategically located in Gurugram, Panchkula, Patna, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Udaipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar. Paras Health has one mission and that is to provide medical care while keeping healthcare affordable. The organisation's story not only reflects its operational success, but it also shows their commitment to care.

Paras Health was founded in 2006. The first hospital was located in Gurugram. The organization has evolved rapidly with 2100 beds in operation currently. Over the years Paras Health has identified and invested in areas that were often overlooked and underserved.

Hospitals that are under Paras Health specialise in clinical areas, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastro sciences, and orthopedics and joint replacement.

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Strategic Expansion at Paras Health

One of the main reasons for Paras Health’s success is how they approach expansion. The organisation has focused on areas that has high demand but very little access to quality health care. For example: Paras Health’s hospital in Gurugram was the first corporate hospital to set up in the city. It marked an era in health care industry and the hospital in Srinagar is now the largest private hospital in the region. The organization has received multiple awards before for the tremendous health care they have provided over the years. Paras Health’s hospital in Gurugram was the first in Haryana to receive the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation in 2009. The hospitals in Patna and Udaipur also received NABH accreditation in 2016 and 2021.

Embracing Innovation and Future Growth Plans

With the evolution of healthcare industry Paras Health has embraced innovation to stay ahead in the game. The organization has introduced advanced technologies. By using data-driven decision-making, optimizing cost structures, and improved hospital productivity, Paras Health has ensured that they provide quality health care. The group’s focus on technology and innovation also goes beyond improving patient experiences. Paras Health has great plans for the future. With new projects to be launched at Gurugram and Ludhiana, Paras Health wants to increase its bed capacity from 2,135 beds as of March 31, 2024, to 2,935 beds by March 31, 2029.

The growth of Paras Health shows commitment to better patient care, and community well-being. The organisation’s leadership team along with dedicated staff continue to work tirelessly to drive the mission of creating high-quality healthcare accessible to all.

Paras Health: A Future Built on Excellence

A legacy of more than 20 years and countless life saving treatments Paras Health stands sets the standard high for health care excellence. The organization continues to change what is possible in healthcare.

Through its focus on quality care, innovation, and community impact, Paras Health is transforming healthcare in the region. They are ensuring that more people have access to life saving treatment at a reasonable price. As the organisation moves forward, its commitment to healthcare remains at the heart of what it does.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)