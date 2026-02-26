Once the results are motivated by clarity, consistency and appropriate mentorship, ranks come naturally. Creative Edge is extremely excited to tell you that in JEE B.Arch 2026, Yuvraj Saraf has created an incredible record of a state topper with a phenomenal 99.86 percentile.

In our case of Creative Edge, this milestone does not constitute a percentile. It is an expression of concentrated training, intellectual prowess and an attitude that is developed on a principle of long-term superiority as opposed to a pressure in the short term.

“I Never Studied for the Rank. I Studied to Improve Every Day.” Contrary to the typical story of pursuing results, the process of preparation Yuvraj went through was based on disciplining daily and self-developing. He never started his preparation in JEE B.Arch with a goal of becoming a state topper. His emphasis was less complex, know the concepts, train, and correct the mistakes in a weekly basis. It was really, according to his mentors, that he had:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Effective conceptualization in Mathematics.

Aptitude and Draughtsmanship Preparation.

Frequent mock analysis and performance monitoring.

Cool and even tempered exam personality.

Rather than being taken over by competition, he focused on his basics perspective drawing, spatial visualization, proportion, design sensitivity and accuracy speed in aptitude section.

The result? Close to the ideal 99.86 percentile and the top result in Madhya Pradesh.

A Video of the Achievement Celebration of Yuvraj with his family and friends.

A Preparation Strategy Not Stress Built on Structure.

Preparation of JEE B.Arch in Creative Edge is not restricted to syllabus coverage. It is designed around:

Concept-first learning

Drawing in studios.

Timed mock simulations

Individual feedback meetings.

Performance mapping and improvement analytics.

Yuvraj was also consistent with this system. He had an even exercise plan with day-to-day activities on drawing, blocks of concept revision, and one weekly mock test. Above all, he examined each of the mock tests line by line. He did not get demotivated by low scores and celebrated high scores but used them all as a source of data; he would see areas where weak and systematically worked on them.

More than Percentile: Developing the Mindset of an Architect.

Mathematics and Aptitude are not the only ones that matter in JEE B.Arch. It is a test of creativity, observation, spatial intelligence, and design thinking. During his training process, Yuvraj trained a great deal on:

Exercises of visual memory and observation.

Practice in sketching in the real world.

Drawing composition and balance.

Innovative thinking when time is limited.

Our mentors took care of making sure that he was not just studying to take an entrance exam but to think like a future architect. And that difference shows.

The Environment and role of Mentorship.

Achievement at this level can never be personal. Student effort, parental support and appropriate academic ecosystem are always a combination. The Creative Edge faculty staff collaborated closely with Yuvraj - examining his drawings, fixing his perspective mistakes, reinforced his aptitude precision and challenged him to improve his play in each of his mock cycles. Making the mentorship sessions regularly, one-on-one, assisted him:

Manage exam pressure

Remain on track in difficult periods.

Learn to be confident about drawing within tight deadlines.

His healthy competition and learning among his peers environment further boosted his growth.

It was a Moment of Pride of Madhya Pradesh.

Achieving Madhya Pradesh State Topper in JEE B.Arch 2026 not only is a personal accomplishment by Yuvraj, but also it is a worthy moment to the design and architecture aspirant community in the state. His winning sends an effective message to students at cities and towns. Excellence on the national level is attainable with proper guidance and organized training.

An Unbroken Tradition of Performance.

Throughout the years, Creative Edge has been able to generate the best results in national design and architecture entrance exams. Yuvraj scores 99.86 percentile; this is yet another milestone in this path. The special thing about this achievement is not only the number but also the philosophy upon it:

Focus on fundamentals

Discipline over shortcuts

Consistency over intensity

Competition should be improved and not compared.

Such a strategy makes aspirants into design thinkers.

The Road Ahead

Yuvraj’s performance was so magnificent that he is now in the entrance of the best architecture institutes in India. Yet this is not the end of it with him, but rather the start. In his future career in architecture, we are sure that the same interest, training, and artistic clarity will mark his way.

Message to Future B.Arch aspirants of JEE.

And this is one of the lessons of the journey of Yuvraj Saraf:

Do not chase ranks.

Chase improvement.

Understand concepts deeply.

Practice relentlessly.

Analyse honestly.

Stay consistent.

Results are attained when the preparation is correct.

Creative Edge applauds Yuvraj Saraf on his gigantic feat and hopes that he succeeds further in life as he enters into the field of architecture.

An achievement achieved with clarity, courage and commitment.

NID PG 2026 Prelims Result: Creative Edge Triumphs.

7 students are shortlisted in the Main exams at National Institute of Design.

Creative Edge by Toprankers boasts of an incredible achievement in the NID PG 2026 Prelims Result. We have also had 7 of our students shortlisted this year in the Mains round of the highly esteemed National Institute of Design (NID) which is not only a source of pride, joy, and collective success to our entire family of Creative Edge.

This is not just a stage clearing outcome. It represents months of rigorous studio training, portfolio development, thinking stunts, and individual mentorship that characterize the Creative Edge preparation system to NID PG applicants.

Creative Edge is a company that provides services to businesses in the publishing sector.<|human|>About Toprankers Creative Edge Company.

Creative Edge is among the India-based most popular design entrance exam preparation institutes, that boast of an organized system of NID, NIFT, UCEED, CEED, JEE BArch and NATA preparation. As a firm that emphasized on concept development, portfolio development, studio-based learning and individual guidance, Creative Edge has always steered aspirants and achieved optimal outcomes with the best design institutes in the nation.

The institute combines intellectual excellence with imaginative investigation, whereby students do not only learn how to pass exams, but their real designer mentality; critical thinking, visual narration, and problem-solving skills that are in tandem with the current dynamic design world.

NID PG 2026 Prelims Achievers from Creative Edge

Our shortlisted students and their respective specializations:

Vikash – Animation Film Design

Apurba – Animation Film Design

Mouly – Textile, Apparel & Lifestyle Accessory Design

Radhika – Universal Design

Ayush – Textile Design & Apparel Design

Anjali – Furniture & Interior Design

Tamanna – New Media Design

Each name on this list represents dedication, late-night brainstorming, countless iterations, and the courage to think differently.

More Than Results—A Reflection of Design Mentorship

At Creative Edge, NID PG preparation goes beyond syllabus coverage. Our focus remains on:

Strengthening design fundamentals and conceptual clarity

Building a strong portfolio narrative aligned with specialisation

Intensive studio simulations and situational problem-solving

Continuous mentor feedback and personalised guidance

Training students for both creative aptitude and design articulation

The NID PG entrance exam is known for testing originality, critical thinking, visual communication, and problem-solving under time constraints. Clearing the prelims stage at NID is a significant achievement—and our students have proven their readiness for the next challenge.

A Collective Celebration

This success belongs equally to:

Our passionate faculty who guided every concept and critique

The Creative Edge academic and mentoring team

And most importantly, our students who trusted the process

Seeing our students move one step closer to joining the National Institute of Design (NID) design community fills us with immense pride.

Onward to NID PG Mains

As our 7 shortlisted students now prepare for the NID PG Mains round, we continue to stand beside them—refining portfolios, sharpening presentation skills, and strengthening design narratives.

Because at Creative Edge, we don’t just prepare students for an exam.

We prepare them for a future in design.

Here’s to creativity, consistency, and celebrating every milestone on the design journey.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)