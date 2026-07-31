/Bullarion aims to redefine retail brokerage with structure, scale, and a proposition built around keeping traders engaged

Bullarion's has eight account tiers. Starting from intro account to VIP account level that requires $250,000 worth investment. The mid-tier accounts start off at $2,500, Extra at $5,000 and Advanced level at $10,000. The plus tier adds an extra level of protection. The Extra tier has five credits worth $50 each. The Advanced tier provides noticeable benefits, it spreads to 1.2 pips, cashback doubles to two times. The upper tiers have premium rate of $25,000, Exclusive account tier at $100,000, and VIP at $250,000. Each of these accounts have unique benefits. Cashback rises to 3x, 4x, and 5x. The accounts have spread from 1.2 pips at Premium to 0.8 pips at the VIP level.