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  • /Bullarion aims to redefine retail brokerage with structure, scale, and a proposition built around keeping traders engaged

Bullarion aims to redefine retail brokerage with structure, scale, and a proposition built around keeping traders engaged

The platform has more than 16,000 instruments, a 95% active client retention rate, and a 5.4% interest programme. Behind those claims there is a product philosophy worth noticing. 

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Bullarion aims to redefine retail brokerage with structure, scale, and a proposition built around keeping traders engaged

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