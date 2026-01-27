Business Masterminds of 2026: Top 12 most impactful leaders to look out for this year

2026 will define the era in which a new age of leaders will emerge, a new era tailored in the mold of innovation, brilliance, and excellence in the world of strategic thinking. In 2026, in the world of business, the geniuses are those who redefine the face of the world, think boldly, and are capable of taking the boldest actions.

1. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd

Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd. is an Infra and Logistic company with its footprint in the rapidly transforming Indian Agriculture and related supply chains. From being present in all the key ports in the country, railheads, and the hinterlands, the company is engaged in the inspection, commodity audit, and warehouse receipt finance of key agri-commodity items including rice, maize, pulses, and sugar. With its association with global assayers and being accredited with NABL labs too, the company has managed an average of Rs 10,000 Crore of cargo tonnage worth over 3.5 million Tonnes of cargo every month with its quality and compliance standards with the visionary leadership of Mr. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO of the organization. With its employees reaching over 1600 in number and its association with over 25 states in the country, the company is revolutionizing the field of Agri-logistics itself.

2. Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder & Director, Techurate Systems Pvt Ltd

Harshavardhan Pusala (Harsha) is the Founder of Techurate, a technology company headquartered in Bengaluru delivering end-to-end digital banking platforms to financial institutions across more than 20 countries. With over two decades of experience in banking technology, Harsha founded Techurate over ten years ago, with a focus on building practical, scalable digital solutions for banks. Under his leadership, Techurate has built a strong presence across Africa and other global markets, supporting institutions as they modernise banking operations and customer experiences.

3. Maninder Singh Hira, Chief Operating Officer, BINDZ

Maninder Singh Hira has been in a critical position to ensure operational excellence as well as successful strategy execution in the current scenario at BINDZ, owing to his in-depth experience in handling finance management-related disciplines, Offshore Centers, System thinking, as well as Leadership. Mr. Maninder has been ensuring that the entire operation at BINDZ has been carried out in a highly efficient and precise way, with a significant understanding of what’s at the core of priority at the clients’ end as well.

Having a persnickety approach to operational and financial management processes along with a cool temper in leadership positions, Maninder has been a ‘people-first’ culture strength of organizational commitment to accountability and ‘integrity.’ His visionary insights must have indeed helped in providing a highly futuristic roadmap in asserting innovation and success in BINDZ in a sustainable sense.

4. Dipti Das Kirtikar, Founder, Tiny n Shiny

Tiny n Shiny was established in November 2022 at Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai by Dipti Das-Kirtikar. Tiny n Shiny has already made its mark as the best family salon focused on kids in the area. This is owing to its founding members’ background in the field of education and journalism.

What started as a single outlet has since blossomed into three branches, and all of this is a clear testimonial to how the brand has been able to relate and connect with all families. Tiny n Shiny is especially known and recognized for its unique makeover and spa party services.

Under Dipti’s guidance, the salon combines professionalism and fun to create a unique experience that sets a high standard for kids’ grooming and celebration as a whole in the highly competitive salon industry.

5. Dr Anshul Gupta, Founder, Thecorporatespirituality.com

Dr Anshul Gupta is an inspiration for her contribution towards promoting spirituality at work. She is the founder of TheCorporateSpirituality.com. She holds a Doctorate in Human Resources from Christ University, Bangalore. She is a Six Sigma Green Belt and has a Diploma in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare, too. She has been a practitioner of Transcendental Meditation for nineteen years, and that has inspired her research towards linking meaning and purpose in life to organizational goals. Her firm is a pioneer in measuring spirituality at work. Her firm provides certification, consultation, and leadership training on developing spirituality at work values for modern workplaces. She is a TEDx speaker and a champion of employee workplace wellbeing.

6. Rajat Agrawal COO & Director, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group

Rajat Agrawal spearheads Ultra Media & Entertainment Group in the quest of turning it into a future-ready digital entertainment company. As COO and Director, Rajat Agrawal has consolidated the group's Over-the-Top (OTT) led growth across various platforms like Ultra Play, Ultra Jhakaas, and Ultra Gaane by expanding reach amongst eclectic and regional audiences. By marrying creative vision with informed strategic insights, Rajat has augmented the content acquisition on the licensing front, international syndication, and Ultra's direct-to-consumer environment. A big proponent of localization, Rajat believes culturally relevant content creation and sharp regional marketing are also vital ingredients to winning in the competitive Indian OTT environment. Under his stewardship, Ultra is molding from a legacy media house to a platform-first entertainment powerhouse.

7. Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Limited

Healthcare disparities continue to affect the lives of many people. However, some leaders are working fearlessly to change this reality. One such leader is Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Limited. Dr. Sujit Paul is leading the organization toward a future where quality medicines are affordable and accessible, not a luxury. He is focused on reducing the gaps in healthcare access across cities, communities, and levels of awareness. Through Davaindia, a brand owned by Zota Healthcare, he is actively bridging these gaps by rapidly expanding a nationwide chain of generic pharmacies. His vision is to make affordable, high-quality medicines available to every household. Dr. Sujit Paul aspires to make Davaindia a trusted household name, driven by a strong commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

8. Deep Chanda, Chief Officer, Ampcus Cyber

Deep Chanda is an experienced cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience in the field of payment security, information privacy, compliance, and associated risk. He has collaborated with global corporations like American Express. He also has vast knowledge of the security arena of prominent BFSI players, payment players, and e-commerce organizations across the globe. Deep Chanda supports the implementation of Zero Trust as the best security mechanism to ensure the security of vital online resources. He is the head of innovation, strategic partnerships, and global cybersecurity delivery domains of Ampcus Cyber. Ampcus Cyber is the global cybersecurity division of the Ampcus group of organizations, which established the enterprise back in the year 2004. The operating locations of the division span the US, Europe, the Middle Eastern region, and Asia.

9. Sidhantt Suri, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Urban Harvest & DeliverIt

He started his entrepreneurial ventures as far back as the year 2019 through the organization Urban Harvest. He had the goal of addressing some of the tedious problems of life through the preparation of meals. In the year 2024, the organization started with the goal of addressing significant shortcomings of life through on-time delivery within the stipulated period of four hours. He is also recognized as being very composed. Sidhantt is of the view that leadership is basically associated with the aspect of execution. He views the aspect of relevance as being created through his sense of accountability, decision-making, and his appetite for being uncomfortable. He sees leadership as being associated with the aspect of responsibility as well as authority.

10. Amar Nagaram, Founder & CEO, VIRGO

Amar Nagaram is the founder of the fashion tech company, who believes that the process of growth, sustainability, and inclusion go hand in hand. Amar Nagaram is the founder and CEO of the Bengaluru-based fashion tech company Virgio, which happens to be the first company to implement the concept of technology-sustainable fashion in the country. Amar Nagaram, being an engineering and internet technology background person, experienced the process of growth or the process in which Amar Nagaram experienced the process of overproduction or waste, decided that the process can be used with the help of technology that can disrupt the process with the spirit of growth, with the help of storytelling, inclusion, or culture.

11. Varun Dubey, Founder & CEO, Superhealth

Varun Dubey is the founder and CEO at Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Super Health, which aims to transform the experience of hospitals by using technology, transparency, and patient-first approaches to health and wellness service delivery and building a chain of hospitals with zero waiting time and zero commission in India. He has more than two decades of experience leading organizations like Apollo Hospitals, Ola Electric, Practo, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm in different capacities.

12. Mansi Mehta, Founder, Grace and Growth, Soft Skills Trainer & Coach

Mansi Mehta is an Image Consultant and Soft Skill Coach with a commerce background from Mumbai University, with certiﬁcates coming from various boards across the country and the world. Mansi comes from a solid foundation of sales leadership/recruitment of Management Professionals with a strong work background across the country and internationally, followed by the domain of Personal and Profound Transformation. She is trained as an Image Consultant and Etiquette Coach, an NLP practitioner, and Mindfulness Coach. She works with sectors such as the banking and financial services industry, the retail industry, the aviation industry, and the manufacturing industry, among others. She is a professional trainer and certiﬁed by the British School of Excellence, based in London. She is also the certiﬁed Mindfulness Coach. It is with this achievement that Mansi has made it to the esteemed position of achieving global recognition and recognition on global platforms such as the Live US-Based Talk Show. It is to transform people to attain the desired sense of confidence and leadership with Transform with Mansi.

