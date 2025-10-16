Buy Paytm This Diwali, Recommends Ventura Securities; Expects Up to 70% Upside

New Delhi: Analysts are upbeat on the shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm. The fintech giant has got a 'BUY' recommendation from Ventura Securities.

Amid the festive cheer and bullish market sentiment, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, has recommended Paytm’s stock (One 97 Communications Limited) as a strong “BUY” this Diwali.

Bolinjkar has cited citing the company’s robust growth trajectory, disciplined cost structure, and AI-first strategy behind his optimistic bet on the company.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Several leading brokerages have shown bullish outlook on Paytm. Multiple analysts have set the target prices of up to Rs 1,500 on the company’s shares, reflecting strong conviction in the company’s growth prospects.

In an interview with ET Now Swadesh, Bolinjkar said he expects Paytm to deliver between 25-50% compound annual growth (CAGR) over the next three years, on the back of the fintech firm’s continued expansion across payments, financial services, and technology-led innovations.

He added that the stock could potentially see up to 70% upside from current levels as profitability improves and operating leverage improves.

Bolinjkar noted that Paytm’s strategic emphasis on AI products and automation is already enhancing efficiency and creating new revenue streams across its ecosystem. The company’s focus on operational discipline, coupled with margin improvement, is setting the stage for a new phase of profitable expansion.

Brokerages Optimistic On Paytm

Recently, Axis Capital upgraded Paytm to a ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,500, citing strong earnings visibility, improving margins, and leadership in India’s digital payments ecosystem.

JM Financial also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating, raising its target to Rs 1,420, while Emkay Research maintained its ‘Buy’ call with an upgraded Rs 1,500 target, outlining a bullish growth trajectory driven by Paytm’s operational discipline and expanding AI-led ecosystem.

In its latest Internet Sector Report, Emkay described Paytm as the strongest challenger to Pine Labs, highlighting its blend of scale, execution prowess, and deep-rooted merchant network reinforced by innovations like QR-based payments and Soundbox.

Paytm has posted strong financial performance in Q1FY26. The fintech major has achieved profitability across all key financial metrics, reporting a Profit After Tax of Rs 123 crore and EBITDA of Rs 72 crore, while operating revenue rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918 crore.