Buying gold in 2026? The six digits most buyers still don’t check

Stand next to the billing counter of any jewelry store on a Saturday in wedding season and you’ll hear the same set of questions repeat themselves endlessly. What is the rate today? What is the making charge? Is there anything that can be done about the wastage?
What is not asked by anyone is if they can have a look at the HUID.
That seems very odd, considering all the other things available on the counter, purity is the one thing that is no longer a matter of faith, it can be independently verified.
Hallmark Unique Identification Number or HUID as it is commonly known is a six-character alphanumeric code embossed into all hallmarked gold items. It accompanies two other hallmarks, the BIS logo and the purity mark. Three little markings, usually in a place where people don’t think of looking for them.
Purity was always the unverifiable factor in the transaction of gold. There was weight on the scales, the rate was there in the board and on the net. The design was there in front of your eyes. But the purity was the promise, and for most of the past century, Indian customers took that promise as is from the jeweler.
It worked quite well when jewellery from the same lane had been passed down for three generations. However, it works much worse in the modern day when purchases are made in different cities on different platforms and at price levels where the distinction between 22K and 24K means real money and not an approximation.
The mechanism designed to replace the handshake became a lot bigger than buyers expect it to be. Compulsory hallmarking was introduced in June 2021 and phased gradually. Phase six went live in March 2026, making it obligatory in Rupnagar, Banda, Beed, Gomati, Katihar, Beawar and Neemuch, which made compulsory hallmarking cover 380 districts. During the period from July 2021 to the first week of March 2026, BIS reports that more than 60 crore gold articles have been hallmarked with HUID.
The process of enforcement started as well, albeit with inconsistencies. According to BIS, there have been more than 30 cases filed against jewellers regarding hallmarking quality control orders during FY 2025-26.
Verification takes about a minute. There is a "Verify HUID" section in the BIS Care app and inputting the code provides the information about the jeweller's registration, gold purity, article type and assaying centre. If what the buyer sees on his phone screen doesn't match the jewellery on the counter, it's better to talk about it before paying.
The founder of Vittarq, Jainam Gandhi, who runs an online platform for gold and silver, does not see the problem as an issue of awareness, but of sequence.
“People do check. But they do so in the wrong sequence,” he opines. “They will take twenty minutes arguing about the rate and making charges, and only after three years will they think about purity when they want to sell the product. The entire idea of traceable codes is that you can settle it while you are still inside the shop and have leverage.”
The other thing he suggests, while less glamorous, may be more important in practice – the verification, the receipt, and the item should agree with each other.
The purity mentioned in the receipt should tally with the purity of the product. The weight should be put down accurately and not be estimated roughly by voice. The tax and making charge should be specified separately rather than be summed up into one figure. Nothing of the above is hard. What it is, however, is rare to do in the moment, when the moment is a busy shop on Dhanteras or the wedding week.
Another misconception regarding the hallmark is that of its nature, similar to that of a quality sticker that one sees on fans or bottled water. However, it resembles a certificate more than anything else. It documents the proportion of precious metal in the item, hence the connection with purity and traceability rather than aesthetics.
More importance should be paid to caratage. Compulsory hallmarking includes six grades namely 14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K and 24K. In addition to above grades, hallmarking of 9K is also available as per IS 1417:2016 which is a voluntary grade. Two similar weights and designs of jewellery can have very different levels of purity and hence very different prices. This makes the buyer compare the least significant factor of all in the case.
Invoice is the document that gains its significance with the passage of time. Details of seller, product description, weight, purity, rate, taxes and charges form part of a tedious document but becomes an asset in future during resale or exchange of product or in any disputes that may arise. The point holds true especially in the case of familial purchases where often times, the person who pays for the product and the person who eventually sells the product are not one and the same. For instance, a wedding set purchased in 2026 might be sold in 2044 by someone who was not even present in the room while making that purchase. Documentation makes the process easier and cost effective.
Workable system for pre-payment procedure, approximately in order,
• Ensure the product has a hallmark at all
It is not solely a big budget process. Small purchases also keep adding up and a coin purchased on Diwali is usually stored in the same locker as the rest of the things.
Silver occupies a different spot, one further down the road, and consumers need to understand that. The HUID system of hallmarking silver jewellery and articles became effective from 1 September 2025, in accordance with the revised IS 2112:2025, superseding the IS standard from 2014. The hallmarking of silver products includes the marking of the BIS Standard Mark, the SILVER name, purity grade and HUID code. The revised IS 2112:2025 has increased the purity grades from five to seven by including 958 and 999 besides 800, 835, 925, 970 and 990.
That is important because hallmarking of silver is optional, and has remained optional since 2005. It does not violate any rule if a silver item lacks the hallmark. But if it has, that becomes verifiable, and a consumer who is told that a silver item has been hallmarked is entitled to know about its grade and documentation.
Mandatory hallmarking of silver might become a reality soon as BIS says it is considering the challenges involved in enforcing the mandatory hallmarking of silver. The problem lies in the very structure of silver trade, and not in the enforcement process. Silver articles come from local neighborhood stores to even furniture. There are approximately 230 recognized assaying and hallmarking centers testing silver products in 87 districts, with about 32 lakh silver articles having been hallmarked in FY 2024-25.
Gandhi thinks that side will go slow compared to the expectations. “Gold had almost a decade’s worth of preparatory work done prior to making hallmarking a requirement. Silver is a far more complex story. In the meanwhile, I would advise purchasers to consider silver hallmarks as a perk, not as a norm.”
But none of this suggests that gold purchasing is a challenging task. Most jewelers are cooperative, and the development of hallmarking has been favorable to the trade industry as much as it was to buyers. However, transparency can be useful only when it is used, and an instrument of verification that is never opened remains an icon on a smartphone.
The price indicates what one pays. The HUID shows what one pays for. There is no particular reason left to check one while neglecting the other.
Vittarq publishes gold and silver market insights for buyers tracking India’s precious metals market, and tracks daily gold and silver pricing at vittarq.com.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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