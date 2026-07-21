Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Buying gold in 2026? The six digits most buyers still don’t check

Stand next to the billing counter of any jewelry store on a Saturday in wedding season and you’ll hear the same set of questions repeat themselves endlessly.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Buying gold in 2026? The six digits most buyers still don’t check

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg
CJP protest26 min ago
2
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)48 min ago
3
Buying Gold in 202653 min ago
4
The India Story1 hr ago
5
Ohh My Dog1 hr ago