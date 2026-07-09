Can AI solve accounting for India’s smallest businesses?

Bhagath G. remembers a situation where a customer filled their GST wrong. The reason why it mattered was not that it caused a problem, but more because it showed weakness in computer programs. The event involved non-differentation between two identical transactions and similar one. Such mistake cannot happen with human beings.
"As much as anyone can create a bot for financial services, the essence is how one can develop a bot that really knows about money," Bhagath said
This aspect sheds light on why AiAccountant was established in 2025 in Bengaluru. They are really trying hard to replace all paper work with the complete automated solution for finance management for small and medium scale businesses in the country.
This is not something unique. Similar companies in the US, such as Pilot and Basis, raised a lot of money for their automated accounting system. The question is whether or not this technology would be able to work well when it comes to specific cases.
Accounting is not always that well structured as it is represented in software demonstrations because there are alterations in the invoice templates by suppliers, there are differences in how merchant names are represented in bank statements, and certain transaction types have to be in certain forms depending on the situation. Additionally, there might be inconsistencies in the documents even in the manufacturing and retail industry, which makes it difficult to classify transactions.
The trick of the company according to AiAccountant is in the number of transactions it had to deal with. It has encountered more than 300 million transactions in more than 3,000 companies, which allows the software to consider the context, and not only the rules.
Having a lot of information does not mean that the software will be able to analyze the transactions of a newly established enterprise properly; it is also true for the new supplier or large expenditures. This is an important matter because incorrect categorization would mean the problems with taxation or accounting for cash flow.
If an entrepreneur does not have his finance department, AiAccountant can become an external finance department doing bookkeeping and preparing regulations while also letting the user ask about his cash position. If there is another use of accountant in a company, then AiAccountant will help automate some procedures, like data entry or reconciliation.
Therefore, an important question arises. If the software is able to do most of the functions of an accountant, then why bother with him at all?
"I would be lying to you if I told you that this goal would end up being the endorsement from CAs," explains Bhagath. "But our customers fear losing control to someone else, not completing their statement in three weeks overdue."The company AiAccountant claims to have a client portfolio of over 500 clients, who are growing at a rate of 50% month on month since Q4 2025, although no statistics have been proven yet. According to the company, the current size of its market is about $25.8 billion, rising to $65 billion by 2033. Bhagath asserts that big companies have embraced the world of automation in reconciliation, but small businesses are falling behind.
"Every finance department automatically believes in automatic reconciliation. There are no companies doing manual matching in a big company anymore," he says. "The issue wasn't about whether it worked but whether it was worth building something for 12 people, not 12,000. This is where the gap lies."
The reason for this is that small firms have to deal with the same obligations in terms of taxation that large firms do even though they may be able to do this with fewer personnel and less infrastructure.
It is precisely this lack of infrastructure that makes it more prone to making mistakes. Bhagath still remembers the GST transaction that was incorrectly categorized. It was a simple mistake, but it is precisely because of this that it is so significant.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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