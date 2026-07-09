Can AI solve accounting for India’s smallest businesses?

"I would be lying to you if I told you that this goal would end up being the endorsement from CAs," explains Bhagath. "But our customers fear losing control to someone else, not completing their statement in three weeks overdue."The company AiAccountant claims to have a client portfolio of over 500 clients, who are growing at a rate of 50% month on month since Q4 2025, although no statistics have been proven yet. According to the company, the current size of its market is about $25.8 billion, rising to $65 billion by 2033. Bhagath asserts that big companies have embraced the world of automation in reconciliation, but small businesses are falling behind.