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Can AI solve accounting for India’s smallest businesses?

AiAccountant, founded in Bengaluru, uses AI to automate accounting, bookkeeping, GST compliance, and reconciliation, helping SMEs reduce errors and improve efficiency.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Can AI solve accounting for India’s smallest businesses?

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