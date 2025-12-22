Can Astrology Help Select Right Business?

The secret to success is picking the right business and the Entrepreneurship you are meant for. All tasks require a certain degree of specialization and proficiency. Never is it fair the notion that all employees on a task will deliver the same outcome. The outcome of certain businesses is no different to this. If certain businesses are at peak success for one of your friends, you may find a completely different outcome. Just read to the end of this article to get the true essence of value.

Why some maintain winning streak, some struggle even to start one.

Why one succeeds in one business but fails in others. Is it that the person’s business acumen changes or something else?

Why one excels in one business, other person fails in the same business? (Example of Alok Industries taken over by Reliance).

Why many businesses in some field become irrelevant, and many new entrepreneurial ventures become instant success. This became even more true post the noble Covid.

All of the above have a WHY and let us try to decode this WHYs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Up to this point, when you need to make a business decision, you weigh a number of things that align with your abilities, passions, and available resources. However, you have to go a bit deeper to find out if the cosmos are aligning with your business choice. That's where business astrology helps choosing the right business. And let's be clear, knowing the best business for your astrological profile is not enough. Many factors need to be considered concurrently, including the basic characteristics needed to run a business, your passions/abilities, and your available resources. You need to be sure that you have the basic traits to run the business and that the business that aligns with your birth chart is backed by your passions/abilities and sufficient funds.

Here are some generic considerations before you choose a business:

A person first of all should try to evaluate if there is a business yoga in the horoscope. Then introspection on some the following points can be useful.

Formulate a business plan. Do some soul-searching and interrogate yourself repeatedly. Are you a lone BOSS or do you have mentors? Does a particular business interests you or just because someone else is doing it. Is the timing good for that business? Analyze the market for your type of products or services in the long run, or it will lose relevance after a short time. Check how your competitors are doing. Analyze market for other competition. New business idea is good, provided it is not taken already. Don’t be daunted by the idea of other companies doing what you want, it could be good for your business idea. Your 6th house in the charts can tell you more about this. Whether you can do it alone or need Partners’/others’ support. Will such a business association fit you? Your chart indicates it. Pick the location/country for that business. You want to do with your funds or manage from other sources/loans etc. Don’t forget the some of the prominent borrowers are in the biggest troubles of their life. Your indent (Ascendant) matters a lot here. Do you know the basics of finance and accounts? Do you understand some basic aspects of taxation? No matter the nature of the business, you should not solely depend on professionals.

If you are not informed/updated on some or most of the above qualities, you will tend to depend on others more than yourself. And that is not good for business to a large extent. And that also shows a weak Ascendant. Think many times before making business decision/selecting the right business as per your birth details.

How to select business suitable to birth details

A birth chart indicates the best business for you, its potential and the more it is in alignment in the business world, the more success you will attain. There are a plethora of options in business, but some may fail or become a burden in the form of massive losses or unmanageable debts. The birth details of a person can reveal what business is more profitable and successful for the person. Some important are seen for right business using business astrology techniques. Person foremost must have business a Yoga to be a successful entrepreneur, else, working as an employee is better for stable income.

The placement of the planets, transits, and the Dasha period to determine the best business for a person from person’s birth details. Any astrological advice simply based on the original planetary combinations without considering Dasha and transits can be lopsided. The birth chart has a clear indication based on which business a person should get into and what should be avoided.

Which planet is seen for selecting business?

No single planet is seen for business selection or business decisions. There are 9 planets in a horoscope, and each planet signifies more than 100 businesses, so it is a calculative decision to determine which planet is considered for business choice. First understand the role of planets in business decisions. Six planets are main to be seen for business selection/ business decisions.

Sun the planet of authority, one cannot do business if Sun, is weak and the person lacks authoritative skills. It needs no further words to define the role of Sun in business success. Saturn, the karmic planet which makes a person make rigorous efforts than chasing quick wins. Saturn is the cosmic alignment /planet for business success, your mentor to always push to you towards building foundation. Mercury helps in business to have excellent communications skills, your PR manager when you deal with people, be it in writing or verbal. It even helps you to express yourself while reviewing others associated with your business. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and expansion. Jupiter is the cosmic energy to always think to expand but with wisdom. It helps a person think of the climbing ladder always and wisdom to learn the potential. Business decisions taken in favourable Jupiter transits can do wonders for business. Mars, the planet of aggression, driving push, taking a stand, think out of the box, suppress the business rivalries, enhance competitive drive. Take bold decisions but again need support from Mercury and Jupiter with a strong saturnine traits. Venus, the planet to give you branding, style over competitors, partnership (its position in 7th and 11th house) but it needs support from Jupiter. And don’t forget Venus are the planets for wealth creation.

Don’t forget a negatively placed Rahu also can play disastrous role pushing person to make business decisions beyond ethical boundaries and bring worst miseries of life. Now, think if you need support of either of these planets or only one or two. Can you overlook the importance of the characteristics/contribution of any of these planets? Therefore, not a single planet is seen /responsible for business selection/ business decisions. You need all as these six planets have strong intrinsic relationship to compliment and supplement the other planets. That all needs to first seen from Lagna chart (D-1) and then vetted through Navamsa Kundli. Only a good business astrologer can do it.

Which planet supports which business

Many even suggest business selection based on a particular planet. Not correct. Each planet represents over 100 businesses and the best business is which has a favouring combinations of the above planets and resonates with your interest, financials and location of your business. One example: Venus says ladies garments business and diamond: which one you will choose?

Planetary combinations seen for business

Many planetary combinations are seen for business selection/business decision.

The birth details of a person can indicate which the most influential planet is for him, and this planet governs all areas of his life, including business. See some main planetary combinations responsible for business success.

The 10th house of your astrological chart influences your entrepreneurial success the most. We need to find your specific birth chart, then locate the 10th house. However, there are additional crucial factors to take into account in conjunction with the 10th house of your birth chart: Examine the zodiac signs that appear in the Kendra Bhavas (specific house placements) to determine which businesses may be a good fit. Use the Ascendant sign to fine-tune the field of businesses. Search the 6th House and the 6th Lord's depositor to find the best fitting profession. Review the 9th House and see what possible ventures are waiting. Look into the Navamsha for charts to see the compatibility with business ventures. Take into account the position of Saturn to see business functionality. Look to the Dasmansha for more venture opportunities.

What zodiac signs are good for entrepreneurship/business

It is very subjective to state what signs would be good for business/entrepre. Each sign and each planet has its own unique set of attributes. The business zodiac signs to look for are the zodiac signs with business success potential: Capricorn, Gemini, Libra, Leo, Taurus, Virgo and the likes. This does not mean these are the best signs for business success. A person is attributed a sign at the time of birth and that is based on the past life karmas but success or failure depends how the person negotiate practical life. A sign can have an indication of the basic traits of a business person but cannot be a deciding factor for doing business.

Also “INTENT” of the person plays very significant role in doing or success in business. Mukesh Ambani (Aries), Anil Agarwal (Aquarius), and Gautam Adani (Cancer) some of the most popular business names do not represent the six Zodiac signs that are frequently linked with business success. On the contrary, there are many others with the *so called good signs for business” Siddhartha Mallya (Taurus) and Anil Ambani (Aquarius) but we know the fact.

Can we depend on astrology prediction for business?

Yes we can rely on business astrology predictions, if we know how to judge the right astrologer.

Don’t get influenced what others are doing, check business yoga in your horoscope, to do business or job as per your birth chart, if business is good for, introspect on the above points, consult a good business astrologer and make decision that suits your birth chart. Learn more about basic rules of Business astrology.

For any specifics, connect on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)