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Can you own multiple properties with Rs 1 lakh?

Holding fractional interests in multiple properties in different cities can reduce the overall risk of a real estate portfolio as the poor performance of one property can potentially be offset by the better performance of another.

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Can you own multiple properties with Rs 1 lakh?

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