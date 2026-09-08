Can you own multiple properties with Rs 1 lakh?

Digital real estate platforms like Alt DRX have made this possible through the fractional ownership model. This model breaks down the financial value of a property into smaller units (tokens/digital sq. ft) and then these units are made available for purchase to investors. For example, a 5,000 square foot property worth Rs. 5 crores in Bengaluru could be split into 5,000 units with each unit representing one sq. ft of property and being worth Rs 10,000. Investors can buy units of different properties in different cities and build a diversified real estate portfolio with only a small fraction of the capital needed to purchase an entire property. They get returns in the form of rental income (proportional to their shares) and the value appreciation of their properties. These transactions are done and recorded through blockchain technology - making them efficient, transparent and secure.