/CarzSpa introduces Apex CrystalShield: The new pinnacle of ceramic coating for cars

A man spraying Borophene coating on a red car.
As car owners seek coatings that solve several problems in one, issues like heat resistance, environmental exposure, and daily wear and tear scratches and swirl marks, along with long-term maintenance, are all factors. The Borophene and Graphene combination does just that. Apex is CrystalShield's latest and most advanced ceramic coating technology, which uses Borophene and Graphene in an advanced ceramic coating formula.
CarzSpa, under its proprietary ceramic coating brand CrystalShield, introduced a Borophene and Graphene Coating named Apex. Never before has the Indian car paint protection market seen a product like this.
The name Apex represents the philosophy behind the product. An apex is the highest point, the pinnacle.
And that is exactly where CrystalShield positions its latest innovation: the pinnacle of its ceramic coating technology to date. With a 10H+ pencil hardness rating, a heat-resistance threshold of up to 700°C and an expected coating life of up to seven years, Apex represents a new chapter in the evolution of ceramic coating for cars.
The formulation has been engineered to combine the strengths of Borophene, Graphene, and ceramic coating technology to create a thicker, more advanced protective layer over automotive paint. The result is a premium protective coating engineered for enhanced resistance against scratches and swirls, high heat resistance, water repellency, a smoother surface and long-lasting protection.
Apex combines two advanced material technologies, each contributing a different dimension to the coating.
This advanced ceramic technology brings these elements together into a durable protective coating formula.
Together, they form the foundation of Apex. Rather than focusing on one individual benefit, the formulation is designed as a multi-benefit protection system for automotive paint.
|Feature
|Regular Ceramic Coating*
|Apex by CrystalShield
|Durable protective layer
|✓
|✓
|Gloss enhancement
|✓
|✓
|Material technology
|SiO2 + Silica Resins
|Borophene + Graphene with SiO2 & Silica Resins
|Surface smoothness
|Varies
|Enhanced
|Water repellency
|✓
|✓
|Expecting Coating Life
|3-4 years
|7 years
|Heat Resistance
|Upto 200 °C
|Upto 700 °C
|Surface hardness
|Upto 10 H
|Upto 10 H+
Features and specifications vary between ceramic coating products and manufacturers.
Why choose Apex by CrystalShield over other ceramic coatings?
Dust and pollution settle on the surface. Bird droppings and tree sap can affect the finish if left unattended. Water spots can leave mineral deposits. Routine washing can create swirl marks. Everyday driving exposes the vehicle to road grime and other contaminants.
Apex creates a thicker protective layer designed to act as an additional barrier between the vehicle's paint and these external elements.
A man applies a borophene + graphene coating on a white car
Its 10H+ pencil hardness rating is designed to provide a highly hard protective surface, helping to enhance resistance to everyday surface abrasions, scratches, and wash-induced swirl marks. The smooth surface of graphene enhances hydrophobicity and anti-static properties, ensuring that liquids bead up and roll off, while dust particles do not settle on the surface.
Apex has an expected coating life of up to seven years, subject to factors such as vehicle usage, environmental exposure and proper maintenance.
With a starting ceramic coating price of ₹40,000 onwards, Apex is available through CarzSpa Detailing Studios as CrystalShield's newest generation of advanced ceramic coating technology.
The final price can vary depending on factors such as the size and type of vehicle, the condition of its paint and the preparation required before coating application.
Apex is the most advanced and premium product from the stable of CrystalShield, the best car coating in India. It is designed to provide more comprehensive protection without compromising on appearance.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.