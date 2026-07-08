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Casafy.in introduces India's first zero-brokerage property portal with built-in legal checks and verified video tours

Casafy.in launched as a zero-brokerage real estate platform, offering transparent project reviews, legal checks, and digital home-buying across major Indian cities.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Casafy.in introduces India's first zero-brokerage property portal with built-in legal checks and verified video tours

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