Casafy Realty LLP launched Casafy.in, a zero-brokerage residential real estate advisory platform created to bring transparency, accountability and digital-first convenience to one of India's most opaque consumer purchases - buying a home. Unlike the traditional property portals and brokerage networks that charge home buyers a commission, Casafy operates on a buyer-first model, earning its revenue through referral arrangements with developers instead of fees levied on buyers. The platform currently caters to buyers all over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with the founding team stating that the model was developed especially to eliminate the conflict of interest that has long defined property transactions in India.