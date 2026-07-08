Casafy Realty LLP launched Casafy.in, a zero-brokerage residential real estate advisory platform created to bring transparency, accountability and digital-first convenience to one of India's most opaque consumer purchases - buying a home. Unlike the traditional property portals and brokerage networks that charge home buyers a commission, Casafy operates on a buyer-first model, earning its revenue through referral arrangements with developers instead of fees levied on buyers. The platform currently caters to buyers all over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with the founding team stating that the model was developed especially to eliminate the conflict of interest that has long defined property transactions in India.
"Home buying in India is still heavily influenced by information asymmetry - buyers hardly ever get a straightforward answer about pricing, project delays or legal risks until they have actually signed on the dotted line," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO of Casafy.in. "We built Casafy to turn that model round. Our advisors is paid by developers only after a real, well-informed transaction is closed - not by pushing a buyer into a decision."
What really sets Casafy apart
While almost all Indian property portals serve as classified listing directories, Casafy has developed its platform based on three features aimed directly at decreasing the risk and uncertainty buyers usually face:
● Pros and cons for every listed project - an entirely independent, plain-language analysis of a project's strengths and weaknesses, rather than promotional copy sourced from the developers.
● Litigation and legal-status details - full visibility into any ongoing disputes, title issues or regulatory red flags linked to a project - a type of information that is rarely revealed upfront in the Indian real estate market.
● Video tours of sample flats - actual walkthrough videos of show flats and, where possible, ready units, letting buyers have a much more realistic sense of the layout and finish quality without having to carry out an in-person site visit before shortlisting.
The platform is also backed by Casafy's YouTube channel, which has gained a following among MMR home buyers because of its completely independent, on-the-ground project reviews - content the company claims reflects the exact same no-commission, buyer-first philosophy running right through the portal.
Digitising a purchase that has always been offline
Real estate will continue to be one of the biggest financial decisions an Indian household makes - yet the process - site visits, price negotiations, paperwork, legal verification - has really remained offline and broker-dependent. Casafy's stated goal is to move this whole journey online from start to finish: making it possible for buyers to shortlist, compare, verify and finally close a purchase all digitally, guided by a dedicated relationship manager throughout each stage rather than a commission-driven broker.
Currently the company keeps active listings and advisory coverage for those looking at new under-construction flats in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, besides being present in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Beyond the MMR, Casafy has also been growing its presence in Pune - where it now presents carefully selected affordable flats in Pune for buyers wanting value-driven options in the city's rapidly developing residential areas.
Expansion plans
Casafy Realty LLP says that it intends to increase its city coverage even more over the next few quarters while continuing to strengthen its technology stack - including expanding tools like investment calculators and project comparison functions - so that buyers can make quicker, better-informed decisions without having to pay a brokerage fee.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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