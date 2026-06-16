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Cat vs partner? Viral video sparks debate over who really runs house

A viral video of a cat damaging a new laptop sparked debate over pet favoritism, household dynamics, and accidental damage protection.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Cat vs partner? Viral video sparks debate over who really runs house

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