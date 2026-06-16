Cat vs partner? Viral video sparks debate over who really runs house

While the husband's rant and the cat's apparent immunity became the centre of the conversation, another question kept surfacing in the comments: what happened to the laptop? Many viewers were surprised to learn that the device was covered under Flipkart's accidental damage protection. What initially looked like an expensive accident turned out to be a manageable situation, with the couple able to initiate a hassle-free repair/replacement process. The video has resonated not just because of the damaged laptop, but because of the relatable household dynamic at its core. For some, it's a story about pet-parent favoritism. For others, it's a reminder that everyday accidents can happen when you least expect them — especially when pets are involved.