Cat vs partner? Viral video sparks debate over who really runs house

A video of a husband losing his cool after a family cat damages a newly purchased laptop is striking a chord with viewers online, with many debating who really gets preferential treatment at home — the partner or the pet. The clip centres around a week-old laptop that gets damaged during playtime with the family cat. While the incident itself is unfortunate, it is the husband's reaction that has caught the internet's attention. Frustrated by what he sees as a familiar household double standard, he points out that had he damaged the laptop, the reaction at home would likely have been very different. Instead, the cat appears to get a free pass.
Check the video HERE.
The wife's calm response only adds to the humour. While the husband spirals over the damaged device, she remains completely unfazed, leading many viewers to wonder why she isn't more worried about a laptop that was barely a week old. The video has sparked conversations across social media, particularly among pet owners, many of whom shared stories of pets damaging gadgets, furniture and other expensive household items. Others related more to the husband's plight, joking that pets often outrank everyone else in the household.
While the husband's rant and the cat's apparent immunity became the centre of the conversation, another question kept surfacing in the comments: what happened to the laptop? Many viewers were surprised to learn that the device was covered under Flipkart's accidental damage protection. What initially looked like an expensive accident turned out to be a manageable situation, with the couple able to initiate a hassle-free repair/replacement process. The video has resonated not just because of the damaged laptop, but because of the relatable household dynamic at its core. For some, it's a story about pet-parent favoritism. For others, it's a reminder that everyday accidents can happen when you least expect them — especially when pets are involved.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.