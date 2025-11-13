Catch Next Big Thing In Product Verification: DigiTathya Goes Live In GFF 2025

A noticeable buzz was observed at the Jio World Convention Centre when DigiTathya, a platform that makes authentication of products easier, was officially opened at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. Nisarg Panchal, the CEO and founder of DigiTathya, chaired the session in which an eclectic group of investors, founders, and tech enthusiasts, along with retail experts, were present. Panchal conducted a live tour of DigiTathya at GFF 2025. During the demonstration he demonstrated how a scan of a product using a Secure QR code can confirm the authenticity of a product immediately. It is also able to narrate on the origin and other information of the product. Numerous other people at the destination tried it and everyone was impressed with the precision and speed of DigiTathya.

According to Panchal, during the session, the counterfeit products are more than ever in the electronics, health, cosmetics and beauty products, and other fields. It influences trust, both to the consumer and to the brands. We are demonstrating with DigiTathya that authenticity can be manifest and valid, in real time. At the booth X18-21 visitors were receiving demos of DigiTathya so that when they scan a QR code, they can see the verification results immediately on their phone. It was observed that the queue at the booth did not increase during the launch.

The retail consumers said that they have heard a lot of solutions being shown at events, but seeing them work in reality alters their attitude entirely. They also believe that counterfeiting is a large problem and they cannot understand the extent until they witness a working one. In their opinion, such a product is capable of changing a lot. The atmosphere of the hall was inquisitive and at the same time full of excitement and everyone was attracted towards the DigiTathya. The solutions that visitors were witnessing were unique solutions of its kind. The vitality of the event during the introduction of DigiTathya was so great to examine the degree of idea that transcends beyond ideas.

In his demonstration, Mr. Panchal also added that product verification is not only about the issue of duplicates being caught. It also develops confidence on supply chains and facilitates warranty or post sale claims.

About DigiTathya

DigiTathya is simply a site that assists in the verification of real or fake product, in such spheres as electronics, beauty products, medical supplies, and even cosmetics. Its system stores the product details and you can review it by scanning QR code. By so doing, it makes the users to know whether the product is authentic or not. E-warranty of the product can also be checked by the customers.

One of the major areas of focus during the GFF was the cosmetics and beauty sector and such an interest was created on both the brands and the consumers in regards to the DigiTathya technologies. The skincare, personal care, and luxury cosmetic industries represented in the show indicated that the problem of fake products is not new as it kills customer trust and brand integrity. The QR-powered authentication introduced by DigiTathya was seen as a fresh start, particularly when it comes to the beauty industry where fake creams, serums, and makeup substances might be filled with poisonous elements.

The validity of a cosmetic product: Is it authentic? can be identified with a QR code because customers may scan it to obtain fast information. Is it dermatologically recommended? It is now provided with its traceability, safety and transparency! It’s not just for buyers. It can also be used by brands and retailers, to monitor products in the supply chain and be able to view the location of products at any point in time.

Impressions From The Launch

The adoption may still be too young to find out how big it will become, but the demo appeared to be memorable. Speed and ease of use were the key lessons to the majority of people. There were even cases where they were found establishing follow up conversations on partnerships and integration. The release of DigiTathya at GFF 2025 showed that technology can bring a sense of actual transparency and trust in the market. Since individuals were allowed to test it in live context, it was more practical compared to most of the launches. With great interest, most people who have been present in the event have sampled the solution it offers.

Besides these, Mr Panchal had further noted certain game changing developments in the future such as UPI payment in DigiTathya. Through this feature, customers would be in a position to pay products with a QR code just as the other UPI apps that are in the market. It renders the online payment to be reliable and hassle-free. It is not a payment verification method, it is just an indication that after a product gets verified with DigiTathya, customers can now make their purchases safely in the same application.

At least at this point, DigiTathya abandons the notion that even little gestures, such as a QR scan, can make a difference. It has demonstrated that trust is regainable, bit by bit, when appropriate instruments are in stake.

