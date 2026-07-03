CBIZ acquires BINDZ to create a future-ready consulting ecosystem

As companies all over the world continue to adapt rapidly changing technology and evolving client expectations, global consulting major CBIZ announced the acquisition of BINDZ. The company aims to focus on its talent and global capabilities to become increasingly important in order to remain competitive. With the move, CBIZ aspires to create a future-ready consulting ecosystem powered by its people, collaboration, and innovation.
Following the acquisition of BINDZ, CBIZ will increase its operational capabilities in India and enhance its ability to provide scalable services that meet the needs of its clients in an increasingly digital world.
"This acquisition represents CBIZ's greater strategy to develop its global capabilities and create a talent pool that enables collaboration across global geographies and provides clients with the expertise needed to support clients through their evolving business needs," said Elizabeth Newman, Chief Human Resources Officer, CBIZ, and Ajay Patil, Senior Director Global Capabilities - HR, CBIZ, in a joint statement.
With this integration into CBIZ, BINDZ expects to strengthen its expertise, develop and improve its ability to meet the ongoing Evolving Business needs of its clients, especially those around the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other evolving technologies. Having chosen India as their strategic location to expand its global capabilities because of the robust talent ecosystem, CBIZ will create a strong working relationship between the two nations.
Transparent communication was key part of transition process
As per the company officials, people and culture remained the defining elements during the process of acquisition and transition. As people-driven business, the management at the CBIZ ensured that values like - collaboration, accountability, and engagement are maitained with the employess during the transition.
During the process, top leadership maintained communication with employees, they share direct updates, took feedback and two-way dialogue was a continous process during the transition. It reinforceed trust and provide employees with clarity and confidence throughout the journey.
Teams from US, India to work together
Now with teams from the US and India working together, CBIZ management believes that the acquisition will not only help in creating a better work culture, the new work atmosphere will also open new ways of learning and collaboration among the employees who now represent a wider range of culture and geography. Apart from sharing new technologies and expertise, the employees will now get access to new cultures and values.
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