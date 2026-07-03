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CBIZ acquires BINDZ to create a future-ready consulting ecosystem

CBIZ acquired BINDZ to expand its India operations, strengthen global talent capabilities, and drive innovation, collaboration, and AI-focused growth.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
CBIZ acquires BINDZ to create a future-ready consulting ecosystem

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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