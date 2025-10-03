Celebrate Dussehra With Best Soundbars Of 2025 And Exciting Offers

The festive season is here and people are already in celebratory mood. Dussehra, or Vijayadashami has just passed and Indians are gearing up for festival of light Diwali, to be followed by Chhath. These festivities mark the glorious triumph of courage and righteousness. As we celebrate the victory of good over evil and look forward, the spirit of renewal is vibrant.

This commitment to renewal naturally extends to our homes, the heart of our celebration. Just as we purify our inner space, the festivities are the perfect time to enhance our living space and enrich our family’s experience.

And what could be the better way than to upgrade your home entertainment? Stop settling for thin, weak sound. Today’s sleek, powerful soundbars deliver the rich and immersive audio needed to truly bring your celebrations to life. The best part? With exciting festive offers, you can upgrade effortlessly and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why shop for soundbars with Bajaj Finserv this festive season

Great festival discounts on top audio brands: Choose from trusted names like LG, Samsung, Sony, JBL, and boAt to get the best sound experience at unbeatable prices.

Zero down payment on select soundbar models: Bring home your favourite soundbar today without paying anything upfront.

Easy EMIs with flexible repayment plans: Spread your payments comfortably over 3 to 60 months. Shop now and pay later in easy instalments that suit your budget.

Exclusive Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED) from 15th September to 31st October: Unlock special deals and star-studded savings on premium soundbars during this limited period.

Use the MahaBachat Savings Calculator: Combine brand discounts, dealer offers, and Bajaj Finserv EMI benefits to find the best possible price and save more on your festive purchase.

Make this festive season memorable with crystal-clear, theatre-like sound; all made affordable and easy with Bajaj Finserv.

Top soundbars for every budget this Dussehra 2025

Ready to find your perfect match? Here is a look at some of the best-selling soundbars this year that you can bring home with fantastic Dussehra deals:

Model Key feature Price Easy EMI (approx.) boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro (200 W, 2.1-Channel) Deep, booming bass—perfect for parties and festive jams. Rs. 10,999 from Rs. 830/month JBL Bar 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Crisp and rich sound delivery via a powerful dual bass port. Rs. 10,999 from Rs. 833/month LG S40T (2.1-Channel, 300 W, DTS Digital Surround) DTS surround sound for a truly immersive movie experience. Rs. 22,990 from Rs. 830/month Sony HT-S20R (Dolby Digital, Bluetooth) Dolby Digital 5.1 delivers that full, theatre-like surround sound right to your couch. Rs. 23,990 from Rs. 882/month Samsung HW-B650D XL (370 W, 3.1-Channel, DTS Virtual:X) DTS Virtual:X technology creates incredible, room-filling 3D sound. Rs. 31,900 from Rs. 968/month

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit your nearest partner store.

With such great options across all budgets, every household can easily find the right soundbar to elevate their festival audio experience.

Make your upgrade effortless with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs

You don't need to drain your savings to enjoy premium sound this festival season. Bajaj Finserv makes upgrading your home setup completely hassle-free with flexible financing options tailored to your budget:

Easy EMI Loan: Borrow up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months. Look out for products with zero down payment—you can start enjoying your new soundbar immediately without a hefty upfront cost.

EMI Network Card: Get a pre-approved digital card with a limit up to Rs. 3 lakh. Use it at over 1.5 lakh partner stores and online. You can pay via simple EMIs and enjoy zero down payment on selected soundbars.

Celebrate Dussehra with sound that moves you

Today, do more than just light up your home with diyas; fill it with the crystal-clear, powerful sound that brings your favourite music, movies, and festive celebrations to life. Whether you are setting the mood for a get-together or gearing up for family movie nights, the right soundbar paired with smart EMI options makes it easy and incredibly affordable.

Ready to bring home the best sound experience? Check out the latest soundbars with Bajaj Finserv’s flexible EMI plans and enjoy the festival with sound that truly stands out.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.