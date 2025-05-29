Celebrating Health And Flavour: MPOC Launches Cooking Series With Celebrity Chef Shipra Khanna On Zee News

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is pleased to announce the launch of a new consumer-focused cooking series in collaboration with Zee News and renowned celebrity chef Shipra Khanna. Titled “MPOC Presents Taste of India with Palm Oil,” the 11-episode series aims to highlight the nutritional benefits, versatility, and culinary value of Malaysian palm oil through engaging recipe demonstrations tailored for Indian households.

Set to air every weekend from 24 May to 3 August 2025, the programme will feature 8-minute segments broadcast across Zee News, reaching millions of viewers across the country. Each episode will showcase easy-to-prepare dishes using Malaysian palm oil while educating audiences on its health-supporting properties. “As part of our ongoing efforts to share science-based facts and promote informed food choices, this campaign serves as a platform to demonstrate how Malaysian palm oil supports both nutrition and culinary excellence,” said Belvinder Sron, Chief Executive Officer of MPOC. “Our collaboration with Chef Shipra Khanna ensures that this message is delivered in a relatable, accessible, and engaging format for Indian consumers.”

The series emphasises key health attributes of Malaysian palm oil, including its trans-fat-free composition, high oxidative stability, and rich content of natural antioxidants, particularly vitamin E tocotrienols. Each episode blends culinary creativity with credible nutritional information to help viewers better understand how palm oil fits into a healthy, balanced diet.

About Chef Shipra Khanna

Leading this culinary initiative is Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India Season 2 and an internationally acclaimed culinary personality. With a global audience of over 170 million and a strong social media following, she brings with her extensive experience and a passion for healthy, flavourful cooking.

Chef Shipra is the recipient of several prestigious accolades, including the WIBA Global Award at Cannes, the Mahatma Gandhi Award by the British Parliament, and the Celebrity Chef of the Year Award. She has authored nine cookbooks and has worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs in more than 50 countries.

Busting Myths and Promoting Facts

The series also aims to dispel common myths surrounding palm oil by presenting verified scientific data and research. Malaysian palm oil is produced to the highest standards of sustainability and food safety, and continues to be recognised globally for its positive role in supporting human nutrition. Its unique fatty acid composition, stability in cooking, and affordability make it an ideal choice for Indian kitchens.

Tune In

“MPOC Presents Taste of India with Palm Oil” premieres on 24 May 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday on Zee News. Viewers can look forward to an exciting lineup of healthy, delicious, and easy-to-make dishes, all while gaining new perspectives on the value of Malaysian palm oil.

Why Malaysian Palm Oil?

Science-Backed Benefits for a Healthier Lifestyle: Malaysian palm oil is supported by science and packed with health benefits, making it a nutritious and wholesome choice for everyday meals. Its benefits include:

Rich in Natural Antioxidants: Malaysian palm oil contains powerful antioxidants such as vitamin E tocotrienols, which help to keep our cells healthy.

Free from Trans-Fats: Malaysian palm oil is naturally trans-fat free, making it a safer and healthier option for daily cooking and long-term heart health.

Balanced Fatty Acid Profile: Malaysian palm oil offers a balanced fat component that complements a nutritious diet.

Supports Heart Health: Scientific studies suggest that palm oil, when part of a balanced diet, raises HDL ("good") cholesterol levels.

Promotes Brain Health: Tocotrienols in palm oil have shown promising effects in supporting brain health and cognitive function.

Natural Source of Carotenoids: Red palm oil is a rich source of provitamin A carotenoids, which the body turns into vitamin A, essential for good eyesight, a strong immune system, and preventing vitamin A deficiency, especially in those at risk.

Excellent Cooking Stability: Highly stable at high temperatures, palm oil is ideal for Indian cooking techniques such as deep frying and sautéing. It retains its quality even during long frying sessions.

Global Versatility: As the most widely used vegetable oil globally, Malaysian palm oil features in a broad spectrum of food and non-food products from edible oils and margarine to cosmetics, soaps, and sustainable biofuels.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)