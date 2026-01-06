Celebrating Indian Art Abroad: Bharatanatyam Exponent Parama Roy Bardhan

From the narrow cultural avenues of Kolkata to the vibrant international stages of Georgia, Bharatnatyam exponent Parama Roy Bardhan has engraved an extraordinary artistic journey. Born into a joint family in North Kolkata with a creative ambience atmosphere, Parama grew up surrounded by creativity - her mother a fine arts painter and her father a zealous singer. Yet Parama found her calling not in visual art or music, but in the expressive world of classical dance.

Under the nurturing guidance of her renowned gurus, Shri Pradipta Niyogi and Smt Anuradha Niyogi, she began training in Indian classical dance at the tender age of four and continued her disciplined practice for the next fourteen years. However, a sudden family tragedy turned her world upside down, compelling her to put her passion on hold and pursue a different career path.

A decade went by as life redefined itself - Parama settled in the United States with her husband and daughter, building a new foundation. With maturity, solidity, and an uninterrupted bond to her inner artist, she returned to her childhood passion. What was shadowed was an impressive rejuvenation. Over the period of 5 years, she rose to prominence through unwavering dedication, discipline, and never-ending practice. Today, Parama stands as one of the most prominent Bharatnatyam dancers of Georgia, motivating many through her resilience and her deeply rooted love for the art form.

Over the course of her Bharatnatyam journey, Parama has received numerous awards and recognitions for her elegance in Indian classical dance. She received the International Online Dance Competition Awards, Professional Solo Artist Award from the Australian Culture Heritage. Her remarkable honour includes the "Natya KalaRatna Samman, Natya Mayuri, Natyashree Award, Natya Kirnanam, and Thillai Nataraja" among several others awarded by respected culture institutions across India. These achievements reflect her mastery of the art form and the widespread appreciation she has earned within the classical dance community.

Parama recalls her early days in Georgia, when she began performing on various Cultural platforms.

It was a challenging period, as most events favoured group performances, leaving very little space for individual classical dancers to display their creativity. In spite of this she continued - carrying her passion, discipline, and determination with her to every forum she found. Gradually, her talent began to shine through. Opportunities opened up, and she was invited to perform as a solo Bharatnatyam artist. Today she receives invitations from multiple distinguished platforms to appear as an accented solo dancer. Her remarkable solo performances include Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL), Peace Summit, Technology Entertainment Design (Tedx) Youth Milton, and several key cultural festivals across Georgia. She has also proudly served as the India Flag - Captain at multiple international festivals or carnivals, representing her heritage on global stages.

Parama considers her most proficient work to be her presentation of the celebrated Bengali dance Chitrangada, written by Rabindranath Tagore. The piece, a 28-minute dance production, was entirely choreographed by her. She not only created the full choreography from "Bruise" but also trained the companion performers over a short period, ultimately taking the stage herself as the lead character, "Chitrangada".

The production received an outstanding standing ovation across the community and was highly appreciated by local print media for its artistic depth and presentation quality. Reflecting on the creative process, Parama shares, " It took me an entire month to arrange the complete choreography, and then another two to three months of training the performers before we could present the final showdown. " This work remains one of the most explanatory feathers on the caps of her artistic journey.

Parama's Bharatanatyam school is now one of the fastest-growing Indian classical dance institutions in Georgia. Over the past six months alone, she has welcomed 30 new students. The school name is Nrityabitan School of Dance, and when asked about the importance of the name, she explains: Nritya means dance, and Bitan means accommodation. It represents a sanctified place where art develops under the blessings of the Creator and the Almighty.

At Nrityabitan, Parama is distinct in preparing genuine love for the art form and inspiring students to learn from the heart. She promotes values that shaped her own journey: discipline, dedication, and a persistent pursuit of perfection - believing that these principles are the true keys to success in classical dance.

In every step of her journey - whether in her own country or abroad - Parama Roy Bardhan has preceded the spirit of Bharatnatyam with grace, dedication and devotion. Her life stands as a demonstration to the power of rejuvenating one's passion, and her work continues to harbour cultures, motivate students and reinforce the global presence of Indian Classical arts. As she trains the next generation and expands the reach of 'Nirtyabitan' school of Dance, Parama remains not only an accomplished artist but also a cultural broadcaster whose legacy is still unfolding.

This is the Magnificent Journey of Parama Roy Bardhan.