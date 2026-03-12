Celebrating Women Who Are Leading Change Across Industries

It is not only about Women’s Day; it is about women who come together and share their journey. In order to share their insights and perspective and journey towards leadership, consistency, and growth in terms of entrepreneurship, education, wellness, innovation, and more, these are some of the women who have shared their journey of how women are shaping the industry and defining success and creating successful ventures on their own terms.

Mohua Chakraborty, founder of Mohua Life Sciences, and she is focused on a platform that works on personal transformation and mental well-being. With over 23 years of experience in the IT Industry in various senior leadership roles, to align with her life’s purpose of pursuing work that had a deeper meaning, she decided to step away from the corporate environment. Her current focus today is providing therapeutic interventions that help individuals reprogram their emotional patterns and to create a significant change in their lives.

Matrutva, her other flagship initiative, is regarded as one of India’s conscious pregnancy programs. This helps mothers in achieving a balanced mental and emotional, as well as spiritual health during their pregnancy tenure. A combination of Modern science, such as neurological and psychological, along with ancient parental wisdom, which aims to nurture both the mother and the child. The programme makes you believe that the tenure of the nine months helps in shaping the psychological and emotional foundation of the child. Mohua is recognised nationally as well as internationally, where she has received the World Humanity and Peace Award. As a clinical hypnotherapist, an accredited coach, and an NLP practitioner, she contributes to building a more conscious society.

Dr Divya Bhatnagar, Professor of Communication and Head – Internal and External Communications at Navrachana University (NUV), Vadodara, with over two decades of experience in the academic field and the industry. Over the years, she has been involved in defining the way how organisations interact with their audience. In the field of communication, her journey began with a degree in Literature, post which she enhanced it with a PhD in Afro-American Literature, laying the foundation of her future pursuits. She has been passionate about communication and thus has been working with organisations that aim at communicating in a creative and meaningful way to their audiences.

Being one of the prominent figures in the field, she has taken part in the creation of organisational narratives through assisting in making their voices relevant and effective.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Divya also educates in Corporate Communication, Strategic Brand Communication, Public Relations, Diplomacy, and the Art of Persuasion as a part of her institutional role. She has assisted a lot in creating awareness about stories that are thought of out of the box from classrooms, research, and a lot of conferences, including a few international conferences as well, which were held in the university.

If she had to look back on her journey, she would say that communication is only important when it makes way for others to hear.

Swati Raj Kapoor, Co-founder and COO of BRIKitt Proptech Pvt Ltd, believes that Women’s Day is the day to celebrate women’s successes and women’s leadership. She thinks that today women are in major leadership positions such as CEOs, producers, and even key decision makers, creating new opportunities and shaping the industry.

Swati states, “While working as women leader, I have to work on many fronts simultaneously, such as creating teams, supporting families, and creating strategies and visions simultaneously. When the requirement is to always be generous, to always be ready, and to always be powerful among the people around us, there is only one thing, which none of us can give or replace, and that is emotional well-being.

Whether it be with regards to building relationships or fostering strategic thinking, women do operate on multiple dimensions, and they do so simultaneously. Physical, mental, and emotional acumen are the bare essentials of the basics of leadership. Nothing will truly suffice if one doesn't work on themselves, whether it be building wealth, influencing others, and making powerful decisions. Swati believes in taking bold decisions, growing consciously, and taking oneself seriously as they would take their own business. The real power is about maintaining the growth rather than the rate of growth.

Renuka Vaidhya Nathan, a second-generation entrepreneur and owner of Navarasa Cookware, who revolutionizes the concept of healthy cooking using Navarasa Cookware. Renuka is revolutionizing the concepts of the kitchen in the present day to market toxin-free and healthy cooking solutions. She aims to continue to build on the legacy of Sreeram, a traditional cookware brand in Kerala that has received an unbroken 50 years of customer loyalty. In this tradition, Renuka started Navarasa Cookware in order to combine the traditional design inspiration with modern kitchen functionality.

All of the products are made with a traditional touch, which is aesthetically designed without neglecting to satisfy the requirements of modern homes. The cookware is in a way that guarantees safe cooking habits, and all its products are ISI certified, which shows that the brand promises customers quality, durability, and reliability.

Renuka is a certified Digital Marketer and did her education from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Currently, she is busy in expanding Navarasa Cookware in the D2C space. Navarasa Cookware offers high-quality products at affordable prices through direct contact with the manufacturer. She is also setting up a facility that will mainly provide employment to women, thus giving them a chance to get economically empowered. Renuka is creating a unique brand in the kitchen space, targeting families to help them rediscover the joy of cooking, where modern and traditional meet in innovative ways and healthy cooking is of utmost importance.

Arushi Bakshi, Director of the Indian School of Business and Finance, she states that “Success is not only defined by the number of the titles one achieves, but how one helps open doors for others. She has a diverse career path, moving from the dynamic world of start-ups into the world of education.At the beginning of her career, Arushi worked as a leader in high-growth start-ups like Zomato and TikTok in their explosive growth years. Her experience in these vibrant organisations provided her with a close insight into how fast industries are changing and how adaptability helps in long-term career growth.

She later took up an entrepreneurial route, which slowly brought her closer to the education space. The fact that she studied at the London Business School strengthened her belief that an academic environment can help change the way in which young individuals view their own potential. In all her work at the Indian School of Business and Finance, Arushi focuses on strengthening the connections between classrooms and industry through mentorship, global exposure, and learning about practical scenarios.

Arushi would also like to pursue her personal challenges, like climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro; these experiences still continue to shape her persistence and outlook while still raising two young boys.

