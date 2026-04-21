Celebrating World Book Day: Authors shaping today’s reading culture

As we celebrate World Book Day this year, our feature will shine a light on a wide range of authors; their unique experiences, sources of inspiration, and how their writing has affected today's readers. Fiction or non-fiction — the focus this year will be on a range of voices, which are changing the conversation around narrative, encouraging imagination, and promoting connection through print, audiobooks, and digital storytelling.

1.Sreedhar Bevara, Author of The Roaring Lambs

The work of the bestselling author Sreedhar Bevara encourages us to reflect on what it means to be a leader, how we create and support them, and how our own leadership is ultimately determined by our ability to provide inspiration. Using Bevara's writings as a platform, readers will have the ability to realize their potential and to rise up to the occasion, both for young people, as well as more seasoned leaders. His writings were recognized around the world on a global scale as a result of the proving ground for leadership, Moment of Signal, launched at the World Trade Center, New York in 2018.

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Readers also praise Bevara for his fable, The Roaring Lambs, which was endorsed by Prime Minister Modi and showcases the author's ability to demonstrate how leaders can both contribute to a collective or co-construct that collective uniqueness. In addition to the way in which collaboration among seemingly unrelated forces positively affects people's lives and the way that courage drives larger than life goals, Bevara's work is described by many readers to be the "Lion King of The East," because of its universal themes and cinematic quality.

2. Uma Yoganand, Author of Weaving Emotions Into Stories

Uma Yoganand, an author who resides in Mumbai, weaves together corporate knowledge and emotional storytelling. She has a master's degree in Statistics as well as a diploma in Journalism which allow her to create writings that provide both analytical depth and empathy to the reader. In her first (debut) book, One Life and the Road – A Tapestry of Emotions, she delves into love, trauma, and healing by telling the story about a woman questioning both her marriage with her husband as well as who she is (her identity) as a woman.

Through the story of Shruti and Amit, Uma Yoganand; *a writer* discusses relationship growth and childhood wounds as well as healing through therapy by examining how Shruti's relationship with Amit (*husband*) has evolved. In addition, she uses precise wording without losing compassion for the reader(s) in order to encourage them to reflect on their own emotional journey along with their own emotional growth.

3.Shikhi Sharma, Author of Unbeatable and Life as it comes

Shikhi Sharma is a famous TEDx speaker and an author who has experience working both as an engineer and in banking. She uses her education, including receiving a diploma from Oxford University for Young Author Fiction, to provide an academic perspective to her works. She is a lifetime member of the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur and has also graduated from IIM Udaipur. As an author, Shikhi has published, countless times over numerous years, various works that demonstrate her commitment to improving the world by writing about Cerebral Palsy in her book, "Unbeatable," for which she has won many awards at Literary Festivals around the world. In addition to being an author, Shikhi works with NGOs to feed and protect stray dogs while simultaneously raising awareness for disability rights.

4.Karina Pandya, Author of Purrfectly Ridiculous Tales

Karina Pandya is an author who has written fiction, non-fiction and poetry. She explores cultural identity, the resilience of people and the emotional rhythm of everyday living in big cities through her writing, including in her memoir, Touching Void...Surviving a Car Accident; her two works of fiction - New York Wakes to Culture and Inside Mumbai: Stories from the Heart of an Amazing City; her novella, Purrfectly Ridiculous; and her two collections of poetry - Limits Make Things Way Too Small and Postcards in Poetry. Both New York Wakes to Culture and Inside Mumbai have received critical acclaim for their depiction of the cities and their diverse demographics using the written narrative.

5. Anshul Gupta, Author of Merging Spirit With Structure

For nearly 10 years Dr. Anshul Gupta has been an expert in the area of human resource management and has developed a focus on workplace well-being using a new way of looking at it. In her book, The Corporate Spirituality – Models, Measurement, Challenges, Ethics and Answers, Dr. Gupta takes the concepts of corporate culture that she covered in her previous book and provides practitioners with an applied model for measuring and implementing workplace spirituality.

Dr. Gupta’s work responds to the real challenges facing the profession with ethical insight and practical approaches, such as structured methodologies combined with psychological concepts. This makes her work relevant to HR practitioners and leaders who want to find a sense of purpose in today’s organisations. Her voice combines both the structure and spirit of the workplace in the midst of a technologically driven world.

6. Aathira Iyer, Author of Young Emotions, Old Wisdom

Medical graduate Aathira Iyer, Neuroscience Researcher, gives rare depth to Young Adult Fiction. Her first book, 'Nava Rasa' is a short story book inspired by the Nine Classical Emotions of India.

By combining Science and stories, Aathira is able to explore the young person’s perspective on Love, Loss, Bravery and Imagination, while integrating her own Life Experiences and creative talents. Each story gives emotional insight into Real Life, as well as a chance to reflect on our values. The sensitivity and depth of Aathira’s work make it an impactful read for young adults and their guiding adults alike.

7. Riya Ostwal - New-Age Creator of Cook with Riya Ostwal

Riya Ostwal is part of a new generation of authors using stories about food to help shape today's society around reading. Through her platform, Cook with Riya Ostwal, she creates lasting memory-making moments out of common household cooking experiences and tells them as entertaining / educational stories to encourage and excite current readers.

As with all digitally written stories, her work provides more than just directions/recipes in cooking--it combines elements such as creativity, culture, and relatable everyday situations; therefore, readers are able to create an emotional, connected experience with those who have read and heard them.

By creating entertaining stories from useful information, she demonstrates how the author's role has evolved from print to both electronic and print forms. Finally, both Riya's individual story and creation represents the shift of how creative individuals inspire people's interest and create genuine relationships with their audience and how they develop perspectives of how consumers read, understand, and communicate with written content today.

8. Aikum Bhatti Ruia, Author of A Punjabi Gal’s Guide to Rock

Aikum Bhatti Ruia is an author, singer-songwriter, and creative entrepreneur based in California. She originally comes from Chandigarh. Her debut novel, A Punjabi Gal’s Guide to Rock, tells the story of a sixteen-year-old “good girl” who must break the rules to discover her voice. The book combines Punjabi family life with the spirit of rock music, addressing themes of representation, youth culture, and rebellion. Besides writing, Ruia has co-founded businesses like Entrepret and The Avocado. She also leads hotel arka as Founder and Creative Director. Her diverse background gives her work a modern, self-aware voice that redefines what a modern creative career can be.

9. Shobha Nihalani, Author of Esteem, Identity, and Empowerment

Shobha Nihalani has spent the last three decades of her career as an author, creating many forms of the literary work with great diversity (for example: mystery and nonfiction). Through her work as an author, Shobha demonstrates the way self-esteem can be understood within the selfie culture we live in today.

The book she has written discusses self-esteem from a perspective of being able to provide strategies for finding true self-worth. Shobha shows that her creativity as an author represents change and transformation, which means that her book will assist readers in reconnecting with their identity or lack of identity in a world where the superficial is at an all-time high. As a reader, you can expect to see Shobha's ability to help you through your own journey toward finding your self-identity.

10. Swapna Sanchita, Author of Poetry With Purpose

Swapna Sanchita is an educator, engineer and poet who possesses strong emotional capability. She has developed a unique style of writing through her poetry which has the ability to evoke powerful emotions based upon many different types of circumstances, themes and can inspire a great amount of emotion from the reader.

Swapna is able to communicate using simple, easy to understand and relatable language. She writes about topics such as love, death, uncertainty and the earth with clear imagery and language. The results of this type of writing are not only unique and imaginative, but they also read easily and smoothly. Even though Swapna is considered to be contemporary, readers who have read her work can be found by both new and long time followers of poetry.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)