Central government registers PPL INDIA as music copyright society

Mandar Thakur, Chairman of PPL India, said "The registration of PPL as a Copyright Society is significant development for the Indian music industry that will help in development of a stringent framework for the collective administration of sound recording rights and will empower music users to get licences and abide by the Copyright Act in a clear and streamlined way. Thanks to the PPL Board members who have been steadfast in their support and my sincere thanks to our music industry association IMI for their unflagging support towards this milestone."