Central government registers PPL INDIA as music copyright society

In a significant development, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) has been granted registration as a Copyright Society under the Copyright Act, 1957 by the Government of India.
PPL is a not-for-profit body that was created in 1941 to represent approximately 500 music labels, including some of the biggest Indian and international record companies such as T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music, Times Music, Lahari Music, Aditya Music, Global Rhythms and others.
The performance rights organization owns one of the world's largest collections of sound recordings and is the exclusive licensee for the public performance and communication to the public of those sound recordings at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, events, offices, malls, radio broadcasters and other commercial venues.
PPL has a not-for-profit business model, issues licences in accordance with its published tariff and distributes its collections, net of administrative costs to its member copyright owners and associated artists in accordance with applicable law and distribution rules.
The registration offers a statutory mechanism for the collective administration and licensing of sound recording rights and offers more clarity for businesses utilizing recorded music in India.
Many of the commercial users of music for several years had refused to pay PPL valid licence fees on the grounds that PPL was not registered as a Copyright Society. Therefore, all the artists who recorded their songs were denied all the royalties generated from the commercial exploitation of their music by the copyright owners represented by PPL.
"Any doubts as to PPL's status are resolved when the grant of registration is received. PPL believes businesses and establishments that use unlicensed sound recordings should come into compliance with the law by securing the necessary licences and paying the appropriate licence fees to ensure that the copyright owners and artists are paid," said a company statement.
GB Aayeer, the CEO of PPL India, said, "The awarding of Copyright Society Registration is a major step towards building trust and recognition for PPL India and the Music Labels that we represent. We continue to strive for transparent and efficient rights management, to improve the licensing process and to ensure fair compensation for rights holders and creators."
Mandar Thakur, Chairman of PPL India, said "The registration of PPL as a Copyright Society is significant development for the Indian music industry that will help in development of a stringent framework for the collective administration of sound recording rights and will empower music users to get licences and abide by the Copyright Act in a clear and streamlined way. Thanks to the PPL Board members who have been steadfast in their support and my sincere thanks to our music industry association IMI for their unflagging support towards this milestone."
(Phonographic Performance Limited is the UK's leading data services company for music publishers.)
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