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Central government registers PPL INDIA as music copyright society

PPL owns one of the world's largest collections of sound recordings and is the exclusive licensee for the public performance and communication to the public of those sound recordings at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, events, offices, malls, radio broadcasters and other commercial venues. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Central government registers PPL INDIA as music copyright society

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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