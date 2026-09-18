Champions of purpose: Ten journeys of leadership, innovation, and impact

Discover the inspiring journeys of visionary leaders, educators, and innovators who are shaping the future across diverse industries. From social reform and agricultural advancements to cutting-edge technology and holistic education, these pioneers exemplify dedication and excellence.
Shri. Santosh Tanhaji Pathare: Sir. Santosh Tanhaji Pathare has created a remarkable legacy in the field of Judo and Martial Arts, having achieved great success in his sporting career, as a coach and mentor for decades. His Karate/Judo career started in 1992-93 and he had won a Silver Medal at State Level up to 1997 when he represented at the National Level and won several medals. He went on to coach at Siddhibag Judo Hall and KV No. 1 and help develop young talent, as a Black Belt. During the last 12 years at KV No.1, his coaching has been responsible for many state and national level players including more than 25–40 national level players. He is also a Captain in the Pune University Judo Team of 2013. He also helps vulnerable communities and social causes in addition to sport.
Dr. Basant Goel: Dr Basant Goel is a Healthcare entrepreneur, Philanthropist and a humanitarian, whose journey is a true testament to service, compassion and social responsibility. He is also known as the “Blood Man of India” and “Medicine Man of India”, and has also been involved in community welfare and humanitarian activities besides being active in the healthcare industry. From a young age he had been fascinated by medicines and health care as a result of his grandfather's medical shop. During his tenure as CEO of both Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, he has merged his entrepreneurial spirit with efforts to help those in need. His humanitarian engagement was most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when he donated medicines, health and assistance and dignified cremation services. He has also encouraged the act of blood donation and helped the poor and needy sections of the society as well as various social welfare activities.
Praveen Kumar Jha: Praveen Kumar Jha, Founder and Director of Maa Kaali Meen Farm, Pipra, Supaul, Bihar, brings together decades of public-service experience and a strong commitment to rural development. A retired District Agriculture Officer, he has held key responsibilities with the Government of Bihar, including Block Development Officer, Deputy Director and Joint Director of Sugarcane, and District Agriculture Officer across multiple districts. Building on this expertise, Jha has developed an integrated farming model encompassing fisheries, goatery, poultry and vegetable cultivation. For 4.5 years, his farm has welcomed farmers from across Bihar for practical training and knowledge exchange. His dedication to agricultural education, community development and social service reflects a meaningful vision for sustainable rural progress.
Mr.Shubham Jain: Shubham Jain is an emerging entrepreneur from Una, Himachal Pradesh, who is building a distinctive presence in India’s architectural hardware and modular interior solutions sector through his brand, Wudware. Coming from a business family, he gained early exposure to markets, distribution, operations, suppliers and customer relationships, developing practical insights that shaped his entrepreneurial outlook. Rather than following an established path, he chose to create an independent identity by entering a new industry and developing a business from the ground up. Built as a bootstrapped venture, Wudware reflects his emphasis on reinvestment, consistency, discipline and long-term growth. Today, the brand spans multiple product categories and continues expanding its dealer and distribution network, while Jain remains focused on establishing Wudware as a trusted and innovative name nationwide.
Dr. Ashok Jahagirdar: Dr. Ashok Jahagirdar, Founder of AJ School of Computing, is making a significant impact on computing education through his commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and personalized mentorship. Holding a Ph.D. in Information Technology, with advanced academic exposure from IIT Bombay and Sikkim Manipal University, he combines strong theoretical knowledge with valuable industry experience from organizations including HDFC Bank, Aquasail, and Seed Infotech. Under his guidance, students have secured admissions to globally prestigious institutions such as Yale University, Stanford University, and Carnegie Mellon University, while achieving outstanding results in AP Computer Science examinations. Through AJ School of Computing, Dr. Jahagirdar emphasizes programming, computational thinking, and practical problem-solving, empowering students with future-ready skills. His vision continues to inspire the next generation of technology leaders and innovators.
Dr. Pramod Kumar: Dr. Pramod Kumar is an accomplished educationist and institutional leader with more than 25 years of experience across education, administration, marketing and business development. Holding M.Com., M.A. in Sociology and an MBA, along with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management from Mount Elbert University, U.S.A., he brings a multidisciplinary perspective to educational leadership. Through KATES, he is advancing a vision that extends beyond academic achievement to encompass confidence, character, creativity and holistic development. His approach emphasises experiential learning, student participation, communication, collaboration and values-based growth. He believes every child possesses unique potential and deserves an environment that encourages exploration and self-expression. By combining modern educational thinking with strong values, he seeks to prepare learners for life, leadership and a changing future.
Prof. Dr. Marin Jose: Prof. Dr. Marin Jose is a distinguished academician, researcher, and educationist known for her outstanding contributions to educational technology, teacher education, and inclusive learning. She serves as a Professor in Education at St. Joseph College of Teacher Education for Women, Ernakulam, affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India. Her academic excellence and scholarly contributions are note worthy. Specializing in Educational Technology (e-Learning), Special Education, and English Education, she has led impactful research, including a state-funded project on e-learning for students with reading and writing disorders. Through her research publications, innovative teaching practices, and active participation in academic forums, Prof Dr. Jose continues to advance technology-enabled, inclusive, and future-ready education.
Mr. Sreekanth Babu Koganti: Mr. Sreekanth Babu Koganti is an educationist, visionary leader and advocate for progressive, future-ready schooling. An alumnus of the University of South Florida, Bapatla Engineering College and Sainik School Korukonda, he serves as Director of Kennedy School and NextGen International Schools in Guntur and Ongole, guiding institutions that nurture over 3,500 students. His educational philosophy extends beyond textbooks, integrating academic excellence with global exposure, sports, life skills, values and character building. He is also spearheading MSK’s NextGen International School at Amaravati and Tresor World Schools in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Beyond institutional leadership, he contributes to education policy and advocacy and regularly speaks on AI, technology and future classrooms. His achievements in cycling and fitness reflect his philosophy of challenging limits and pursuing continuous growth.
Dr. Ashok Kumar Tripathi: Dr. Ashok Kumar Tripathi is an English educator and academic leader with over 25 years of experience shaping young minds. Holding a Master’s degree in English, B.Ed. and Ph.D., he began his teaching career in 2001 at Sant Atulanand Academy, Varanasi, before serving at Aditya Birla Intermediate College, Renukoot. He currently serves as Principal of Government Inter College, Pipri, Sonbhadra, where he promotes academic excellence, discipline, communication skills and holistic student development. His contributions to education and community development have earned recognition from the District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, MPs, MLAs, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Mahila Mandal and the World Culture and Environment Protection Commission. His journey reflects dedication, leadership, excellence and a commitment to nation-building.
Dr. A. Rajesh Kumar: Dr. A. Rajesh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Vithania Life Sciences, is pioneering a science-led approach to personal care by integrating Ayurveda, biotechnology and modern research. With a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from Anna University and over three decades of experience across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biotechnology, Ayurveda and natural extracts, he focuses on developing innovative, safe and purposeful solutions.
Under his vision, Vithania Life Sciences follows the philosophy, “Inspired by Ayurveda + Biotech for Every Life. Every Day.” His pioneering work includes the concept of “Edible Personal Care” and innovative fermented almond milk hair-care formulations. His mission is to transform India’s botanical heritage into globally relevant, scientifically developed products while promoting sustainability, quality and consumer trust. Website: www.vithanialifestore.com
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