Champions of purpose: Ten journeys of leadership, innovation, and impact

Dr. Basant Goel: Dr Basant Goel is a Healthcare entrepreneur, Philanthropist and a humanitarian, whose journey is a true testament to service, compassion and social responsibility. He is also known as the “Blood Man of India” and “Medicine Man of India”, and has also been involved in community welfare and humanitarian activities besides being active in the healthcare industry. From a young age he had been fascinated by medicines and health care as a result of his grandfather's medical shop. During his tenure as CEO of both Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, he has merged his entrepreneurial spirit with efforts to help those in need. His humanitarian engagement was most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when he donated medicines, health and assistance and dignified cremation services. He has also encouraged the act of blood donation and helped the poor and needy sections of the society as well as various social welfare activities.