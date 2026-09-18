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Champions of purpose: Ten journeys of leadership, innovation, and impact

Through selfless service, innovation, sustainable practices, and inspiring mentorship, these 10 visionaries are championing progress, empowering local communities, and building a foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Champions of purpose: Ten journeys of leadership, innovation, and impact

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