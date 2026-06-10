Chef Yugank Chopra on building restaurants that belong to their city

Chef Yugank Chopra says that no restaurant ever becomes great just because they follow the trend, they become great when they know people. Chopra went on to work in India, the United Kingdom, and Canada, bringing a wider lens to food, hospitality, and restaurant management back to India. His days as a chef consultant are spent working with restaurant owners to create concepts, menus, kitchen systems, and culinary identities that are creative and commercial.

He has experienced a wide variety of professional kitchens in Edinburgh, London, and Canada, and has seen international hospitality standards, structured kitchen operations, ingredient-based cooking and large food businesses. He also got to cook with some great chefs such as Chef Martin Kouprie, which helped develop his knowledge of fine cooking and business sense.

But, notwithstanding his global exposure Chopra has a strong attachment to Indian cuisine.

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"Indian food doesn't need reinvention for the sake of being modern," he says. "What it needs is understanding, respect, and thoughtful evolution."

That philosophy influences the way he approaches every project.

Unlike a chef who remains in one restaurant, Chopra's work regularly takes him across different cities and regions of India. Each market presents a completely different challenge. What works in Delhi may not work in Jaipur. What appeals to guests in a metropolitan city can be very different from the expectations of diners in a tier-two city or a tourist destination.

A large part of his role involves understanding local food preferences, customer psychology, spending patterns, and dining behaviour before creating a menu or restaurant concept.

"You have to think like a local," he explains. "Every city has its own food culture, comfort flavours, dining habits, and expectations. The goal is not to impose an idea on a city. The goal is to create something that feels exciting and new while still being relatable to the people who live there."

This balance between innovation and familiarity has become a defining feature of his consulting work.

Chopra works closely with restaurant owners to ensure that every aspect of the food program aligns with the brand's vision. His involvement often extends beyond menu creation into kitchen planning, workflow design, recipe standardisation, staff training, food costing, equipment selection, and operational strategy.

He believes that successful restaurants require much more than good recipes.

"A menu has to work for the guest, the kitchen, and the business at the same time," he says. "Creativity is important, but practicality is equally important."

Over the years, he has helped restaurants develop distinct food identities instead of simply replicating popular concepts. His work often involves creating signature dishes, refining regional flavours, introducing modern techniques where appropriate, and building systems that ensure consistency across every service.

Whether working on a modern Indian restaurant, a European-inspired concept, a luxury dining venue, or a contemporary café, Chopra focuses on creating food that feels authentic to the brand and relevant to its market.

For him, the most rewarding part of consulting is the opportunity to study India's incredible diversity through food.

"Every city teaches you something different," he says. "The more I travel, the more I realise that great restaurant concepts come from understanding local culture rather than chasing global trends."

As India's restaurant industry continues to evolve, Chopra sees his role as bridging the gap between creative culinary ideas and real-world execution, helping owners build restaurants that are distinctive, operationally strong, and designed to succeed in the markets they serve.