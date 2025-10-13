CLAT 2026 Master Plan by LegalEdge — Last 2-Month Strategy

By Saksham Gautam

It's never about how many hours you put in; it is all about what you pour into those hours. Say it is a difficult two months to crack CLAT among the hardest exams offered to over 60 lakh aspirants in a year. A place in the top hundred matters really less for a person who has put up his heart and soul in those two months. When I started studying, I had two months left to go, and I remember my scores were pretty bad in mocks. I got in touch with the mentors at LegalEdge and got my mindset changed: It is all about mindset. The other side of the coin is not to quietly give up — keep pushing until the very end.

That gave me mindset strength, and I was able to grab AIR 1 and admission into NLIU Bangalore. I never expected that rank, but consistency and concerted hard work for days made it possible. If you are reading this, you might as well just be CLAT 2026 AIR 1, and trust me, it's very much possible.

Don't Quietly Quit: Last 60 Days Draw Results

These last 60 days can change the whole gamut of your result. And it is not like studying for everything under the sun-the idea is to study smart.

By first outlining your strengths and weaknesses, place topics into three zones:

Topics that you are sure abou

Topics that you think are moderate

Topics that you do not know about

A finalised list of important weightage topics or a scale of five stars (5 stars for high weightage and 1 star for low weightage) should be withheld with consideration before working the days out, and this really made me plan my days better with the mentorship of LegalEdge.

Here is the golden ratio as per my experience:

60% → Weak areas

25% → Average areas

15% → Strong areas

Identify Weak Areas and Strengthen Them

Prepare a list of all topics from the sections-you can use LegalEdge Rankers' Study Material or the relevant YouTube videos. Then, look into that mock test, sectional tests, topic-wise tests to see up to which level you tend to falter consistently. This pondering is the base on which intelligent improvement stands

Use the Right Resources

Avoid piling up the study material. I used just one focused set, namely LegalEdge RSMs, mocks, mentoring, and classes. Choose your resources wisely and stick to them. Get distracted chasing every new PDF or new source.

Strengthen Your Core

Consistency is more important than intensity. Keep working on your strong areas a little bit; they build your confidence when more difficult sections come. Use sectional tests both for revision and assessment. Keep an Error Book- note every mistake and review it before every mock. Just that one habit can considerably increase your accuracy.

Focus on Current Affairs

For GK, I used CLATPOST by LegalEdge; however, any monthly digest that is reliable will do. Why YouTube marathons may just be the last word as an enjoyable fit for enhanced memory retention prior to an examination.

Practice, Analyse, Repeat

Attempt the mocks three times a week, and analyze them thoroughly, not only the ones you go wrong in-but also the right ones. You need to be sure that you know why you were right and why you were wrong.

Remember. Preparation without assessment is half preparation.

One should never benefit on sleep or health; a less-fresh mind will perform inferior to an active one.

Avoid Burnout and Stay Balanced

The pressure can get quite heavy sometimes, but keep telling yourself-it's just an exam. Use the study breaks to hang out with friends or family, to refresh your soul. Having a support system-mentors, peers, and loved ones-meant the world to me. All the encouragement that I received from LegalEdge mentors and from people in my life gave me a firm standing and focus.

The Final Word

Two months make all the difference in a CLAT preparation journey. So, revisions first; then practice; and the last aspect, keeping your cool under pressure. Don't compare yourself to others. Your only competition, really, is who you were yesterday. Have trust in your preparation and remain committed to the process. Do keep moving. Hopefully, I will see a ton of you at NLSIU next year. Best wishes!

