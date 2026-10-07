Climate innovation needs capital, mentorship and market access: Pramod Marar

With the rise of new climate opportunities for entrepreneurs, the question has become increasingly pressing: how can innovative environmental solutions go beyond pilots and become viable solutions that can be implemented at scale by businesses and communities? The challenges of climate startups, MSMEs and the rationale behind Sankalp by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition, is highlighted by the SATIN Finserv MD & CEO.
Capital is also a significant component of this journey but it is not enough to ensure the success of a climate venture as per Pramod Marar, Managing Director & CEO of SATIN Finserv Limited (SFL). Early-stage innovators also require mentorship, opportunities to test their solutions and access to customers, partners and industry networks.
It can be technically good, but too costly to implement or not work in business operations,” says Marar. Early-stage support, he says, should allow a founder to test these issues and tweak their answer before they scale.
Such thinking is evident in Sankalp by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition, an effort to identify and nurture students and early-stage startups addressing climate and environmental issues.
The program aims to help innovators, get mentorship, visibility and access to a larger ecosystem. This is especially important for students and first-time entrepreneurs who may have a great idea they want to pursue but don't have access to the same opportunities to learn about business practices and network with industry.
Marar argues that the impact of these programs should be judged on the innovators' achievements once the idea phase is over, and if they can create a solution that can be successful in the real world.
Moving from pilot to commercial scale
With over 20 years of experience in both banking and sustainability, MSME financing, fintech and entrepreneurship, Marar understands that one of the key challenges that climate startups face in India is scaling from pilot to regular adoption.
An innovation could work in a controlled or limited setting but may need a repeatable business model in order to scale up to a commercial scale – and the clarity of cost and a clear reason for customers to buy the solution.
On the other hand, climate ventures can take longer to make a difference. There is a growing need for customers, financial institutions, and prospective partners to grasp the environmental advantages of a solution, as well as its commercial viability.
Founders, therefore, need to clearly articulate the problem they are addressing, the cost of implementing their solution and the way its impact can be measured. Entrepreneurs would benefit from being able to access experienced mentors and the appropriate partnerships to assist them in addressing these issues as they progress towards commercialisation.
MSMEs should be involved in the sustainability journey.
Micro, small and medium enterprises have a significant role in this transition. Although MSMEs play a pivotal role in the Indian economy, several factors like costs, resources and day-to-day business needs have restricted practicality in many cases.
To improve climate solutions' uptake by this range of enterprises, Marar thinks they should be concrete business solutions and simple to implement. The ability to understand the operational or economic advantages and disadvantages of adopting sustainable practices alongside the environmental impact increases the likelihood of them being adopted by businesses.
MSMEs should not be seen as merely users of climate technology, though.
They also make them valuable sources of innovation because of their close relationship to markets and customers, as well as their experience of operational difficulties. The availability of knowledge, targeted financing and collaborations might make it easier for smaller companies to engage in India's journey towards sustainability.
Renewables also offer a window of opportunity for climate change.Clean energy is not the only window of opportunity for climate change.
However, opportunities are opening up in waste management, water, mobility and the circular economy, too, as clean energy is a major climate innovation field, Marar says.
These sectors offer opportunities for business solutions that increase the efficiency of resources, cut waste and make business processes more resilient. Innovation around a specific problem is likely to offer the best opportunities, Marar says, rather than a technology created in isolation from market needs.
Financial institutions also have an opportunity to play a broader part in this ecosystem by gaining a deeper understanding of new business models for the climate and by interacting with entrepreneurs, businesses and other stakeholders.
This cooperation will grow in significance, especially as new technologies and operating models get put to the test and become more common in the marketplace.
Sustainability beyond compliance
Marar also differentiates between having to comply with sustainability and having to operate it, for businesses.
While compliance can offer a baseline, companies must assess the waste they create and the environmental or operational risks they are exposed to, as well as the resource they use, if they are to be meaningful. This can then guide businesses to see what changes are feasible for long-term sustainability.
It is doubtful that there is one single way that will suit all organisations. Instead, it should be on actions that are relevant to a business and can have tangible benefits.
Climate innovation can help this shift by providing businesses with the tools and solutions to facilitate and implement such changes.
The overall goal is to ensure that aspiring climate concepts are able to meet the mentorship, market knowledge and ecosystem needs to move forward to the real world with the help of such initiatives as Sankalp by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition.
Climate transition in India will need the involvement of the entire ecosystem for Marar. Solutions can be created by innovators, but businesses need to be able to implement them, mentors can refine them and financial institutions can make an impact understanding and supporting innovative business models.
With over 20 years of banking experience across Sustainability, MSME financing, fintech and entrepreneurship, Marar has extensive expertise in the sector. For 18 years, he worked at HSBC, during the last 12 years as Managing Director & COO of the Wholesale Banking vertical within HSBC India.
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