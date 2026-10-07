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Climate innovation needs capital, mentorship and market access: Pramod Marar

With over 20 years of banking experience across Sustainability, MSME financing, fintech and entrepreneurship, Marar has extensive expertise in the sector. For 18 years, he worked at HSBC, during the last 12 years as Managing Director & COO of the Wholesale Banking vertical within HSBC India.

Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Climate innovation needs capital, mentorship and market access: Pramod Marar

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