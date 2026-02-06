The present day launch of the world first AI-based, contactless remote patient monitoring system at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd is also a historic milestone in changing the Indian populace healthcare infrastructure. The very better system is carried out in an ICU step-down ward which is located in the new complex of medical college.

The facility that was launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma was a landmark in the history of healthcare in Assam and the first state in India to introduce AI-based clinical care.

According to the project, it suggests that the Hon’ble Chief Minister leads the active life and makes a decisive and calculated step to approach the level of the world standard of the public healthcare facilities in Assam. By positioning its population to be diagnosed more accurately, get faster clinical care and standards of care that go beyond what the global market can offer, the state is getting its citizens to the forefront of the future thanks to its assistance in the use of state-of-the-art AI-powered clinical technologies and Lord’s Marks Industries Ltd.

This implementation will turn Assam into the first AI-driven hospital model mentioned in India implemented in the preexisting system of healthcare by literally using continuous, non-invasive monitoring of patients to enable the identification of risks at the earliest stage, real-time clinical data, and more effective and precise medical decision-making. The system eliminates physical contacts and has 24/7 monitoring of critical parameters hence offering better patient security, infection control and clinical effectiveness and efficiency particularly in high-dependency care units.

Development According to Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, the company of Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd at the position of the Managing Director and CEO when asked about the development, it was at the critical inflection point that technology must stop as pilot projects, to be installed as the central clinical infrastructure. The collaboration with the Government of Assam is the indicator of the reactive care model shift to the predictive, AI-directed healthcare provision. The very first introduction of the contactless and AI-based remote patient monitoring system in the world provides clinicians with timely access to real-time information and makes their diagnostic action more accurate, timely, and successful in assisting more patients achieve successful results. A national illustration of scalable future-oriented public healthcare is the adoption of such a model in Assam.

The project itself is part of the larger objective of Assam to strengthen healthcare access and quality to strengthen digital infrastructure, which can be replicated in other states, central healthcare facilities, and hospital chains in India in general.

As it is the case with Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, the deployment will serve its strategic focus of creating globally-relevant, Made-in-India healthcare technologies that prosecute real-world clinical challenges, and works with governments and institutions to modernise the healthcare ecosystem of India.

As India is quickly transitioning to technology-enabled government, the present level in Guwahati is a good predictor of what can be accomplished when both policy ambition, creation and implementation come together to create a new national standard of AI-driven healthcare transformation.

