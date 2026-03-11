CNEAR introduces Falcon, an AI-based platform to automate university campus placements

Ahmedabad: CNEAR, a rapidly growing Indian edtech startup connecting campuses, students, and companies through artificial intelligence, has introduced Falcon, a comprehensive AI-powered placement management solution currently trusted by more than 50 universities across India.

In today’s competitive job market, placement cells in higher education institutions face increasing challenges. Manual operations consume significant time, eligibility tracking is prone to errors, communication gaps delay recruitment drives, and generating accreditation reports for frameworks such as National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) can be cumbersome.

Falcon directly addresses these pain points by automating up to 70% of routine placement operations, enabling placement teams to focus more on building industry relationships and improving student career outcomes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Features of Falcon

AI-powered workflows: Intelligent job creation, resume analysis, candidate shortlisting, and eligibility enforcement using a customizable rules engine.

Intelligent job creation, resume analysis, candidate shortlisting, and eligibility enforcement using a customizable rules engine. Real-time dashboards and analytics: Insights into placement status, CTC trends, recruiter engagement, and key performance indicators.

Insights into placement status, CTC trends, recruiter engagement, and key performance indicators. Multi-channel communication: Notifications via email, WhatsApp, and SMS to keep students, faculty, and recruiters informed in real time.

Notifications via email, WhatsApp, and SMS to keep students, faculty, and recruiters informed in real time. Role-based access control: Permissions for Training and Placement Officers (TPOs), Heads of Departments (HODs), coordinators, administrators, and students.

Permissions for Training and Placement Officers (TPOs), Heads of Departments (HODs), coordinators, administrators, and students. Student-centric tools: AI resume builder, profile completion tracker, interview scheduler, offer management, and career support resources.

AI resume builder, profile completion tracker, interview scheduler, offer management, and career support resources. Compliance-ready reporting: Bulk export of placement reports aligned with NAAC and NIRF requirements.

Bulk export of placement reports aligned with NAAC and NIRF requirements. Scalability: Designed to support institutions managing thousands of students, including campuses with more than 20,000 students.

Designed to support institutions managing thousands of students, including campuses with more than 20,000 students. A founder of CNEAR said Falcon was created from a deep understanding of the challenges faced daily by placement teams and students.

“Falcon was built to bring clarity, automation, and intelligence to what has traditionally been a fragmented and time-consuming process. The platform not only saves hundreds of operational hours but also helps improve placement outcomes through smarter, data-driven decisions,” the founder said.

Several institutions, including Chandigarh University, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Sarala Birla University and RKDF University have appreciated Falcon for bringing greater transparency, efficiency, and actionable insights to their placement processes.

According to one university partner, Falcon has significantly simplified the placement workflow.

“AI-powered shortlisting and real-time analytics have helped us transform the way we manage campus placements,” the institution noted.

CNEAR operates through two primary platforms:

https://cnear.ai — focused on Falcon and institutional placement automation

https://cnear.in — offering broader career services including student upskilling and company hiring solutions with talent matching in less than 72 hours

Universities and colleges interested in modernizing their placement operations can book a free demo here:

https://forms.gle/uFvRJnecju3XpMEM9

About CNEAR

CNEAR is one of India’s fastest-growing AI-driven platforms connecting colleges, students, and companies. Through its flagship platform Falcon, the company enables higher education institutions to automate campus placements, improve placement rates, and meet modern accreditation requirements — ultimately helping more students launch successful careers.

Media Contact:

Email: info@cnear.ai

Website: https://cnear.ai

Website: https://cnear.in

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.