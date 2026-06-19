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Cocktail 2 review: A brand new mix that hits all the right emotional chords

Cocktail 2 is a heartfelt, realistic relationship drama with strong performances, soulful music, and an honest exploration of modern love and emotions.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Cocktail 2 review: A brand new mix that hits all the right emotional chords

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