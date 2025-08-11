CoinDCX Unveils H1 2025 Report: 60% of Trading Volumes in Bitcoin and Foundational Layer 1s Signal Long-Term Investor Conviction

CoinDCX, India’s largest crypto exchange, today unveiled the Half-Year Report at a pivotal moment for the global digital asset ecosystem.

"The re-election of US President Donald Trump has triggered a wave of pro-crypto policy momentum, including proposals for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the GENIUS Act, a comprehensive stablecoin regulation bill. At the same time, institutional confidence is rising globally, with the European Union beginning implementation of its MiCA framework and Hong Kong introducing Asia’s most advanced stablecoin licensing regime. These shifts are fueling a renewed sense of legitimacy and long-term potential in crypto markets," mentions the report.

In India, this global momentum is mirrored by a surge in CoinDCX’s trading volumes and deeper investor conviction.

H1 2025 Key Metrics

Rs 23,497 crore in spot trading volume, up 37% compared to H1 2024

70% of Trading Volumes in Bitcoin and Foundational Layer 1s crypto

Over 2 lakh crypto SIPs created,marking a 1,071% YoY surge

created,marking a Women now account for 15% of CoinDCX's investor base,

Rs 60 Cr Crypto Investor Protection Fund maintained

Crypto education delivered to 2.7 lakh learners in H1

BTC, XRP, ETH, SOL lead trading volume

50 lakh+ Indians empowered through CoinDCX’s education-first initiatives

Tier-2 cities like Faridabad and Nashik show rising crypto interest

CoinDCX recorded Rs 23,497.35 crore in spot trading volume in H1 2025, up 37% compared to H1 2024. Over 70% of these volumes were concentrated in Bitcoin and foundational Layer 1 blockchains, demonstrating a decisive shift from speculative trading to infrastructure-focused conviction. The average number of tokens held per investor is four, reflecting growing portfolio diversification.

In a significant sign of long-term investor intent, CoinDCX saw over 2.08 lakh systematic investment plans (SIPs) created in H1 2025—a staggering 1071% year-on-year increase. This behavior shift indicates a maturing investor mindset, driven by awareness, patience, and a belief in long-term value creation.

India’s investor base also evolved demographically. The average age is 31, women now comprise 15% of CoinDCX’s user base, and smaller cities like Faridabad and Nashik have emerged as fast-growing crypto adoption hubs. CoinDCX's registered user base grew by 18.75% in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024, driven by robust education efforts and sustained trust-building initiatives.

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “Crypto remains one of the most dynamic asset classes today. H1 2025 saw strong trading activity on CoinDCX, and the momentum has only accelerated as we entered H2. In the first two weeks of July alone, our platform recorded over $192 million in trading volumes, a 40% jump from June. Bitcoin volumes grew even faster, up 80%, driven by renewed investor interest as BTC crossed $116,000.”

“What’s even more promising is the evolution of our investor base. The average age of our users has now risen to 30, with growing participation from the 25–35 age group, reflecting deeper conviction and maturity. We’re also seeing a healthy uptick in adoption from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and female participation now stands at 13–14%, steadily rising year on year. These shifts reinforce our belief that crypto is becoming more inclusive, mainstream, and long-term focused,” Sumit added,

CoinDCX accelerated its India-first roadmap. In H1 2025, the company:

Launched India’s largest crypto education initiative with Upsurge, empowering over 2.7 lakh users

Upgraded its Pro-trader stack, integrating Tradetron-powered algo trading and MarketWind strategy signals

Published monthly Transparency Reports, disclosing platform health, user protections, and TDS compliance

