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Common personal loan myths debunked

In fact, the lender practice has evolved over the years. A lot of processes are now digital, there are multiple factors to verify eligibility and borrowers have more options than they did.  

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Common personal loan myths debunked

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