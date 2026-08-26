Common personal loan myths debunked

Personal Loan is one of the most popular loans to take out in order to cover expenses that are planned or unexpected. But in the midst of all their availability, there are a lot of misinformation about Personal Loans. Sometimes, these myths can be enough to put people off the idea of obtaining a loan if they may actually be a good financial option.
In fact, the lender practice has evolved over the years. A lot of processes are now digital, there are multiple factors to verify eligibility and borrowers have more options than they did.
To avoid any information that is inaccurate, let's do some myth busting with some of the most popular Personal Loan myths.
Myth #1: Only People with a Perfect Credit Score Can Get a Personal Loan
Reality: A good credit score is important, but it is not the only factor lenders consider.
Along with your credit history, lenders can also evaluate your income, employment, repayment capacity, existing financial obligations, and other eligibility factors. While a stronger credit score can improve your chances of approval, a less-than-perfect score does not automatically mean your loan will be rejected.
Myth #2: Personal Loans Can Only Be Used for Emergencies
Reality: Personal Loans can be used for a variety of financial needs.
People often associate a Personal Loan with emergencies. However, it can also be used for planned expenses such as home renovation, higher education, weddings, travel, debt consolidation, or other personal requirements. The permitted end use depends on the lender's terms and conditions.
Myth 3: The Application Process Is Always Complicated
Reality: Applying for a Personal Loan is often much simpler than it used to be.
Many lenders now offer digital application journeys that allow eligible customers to complete the process online. Depending on the lender and the applicant's profile, approval and verification may also be completed digitally, reducing paperwork and saving time.
Myth #4: You Need to Provide Collateral
Reality: Most Personal Loans are unsecured.
Unlike secured loans, a Personal Loan generally does not require you to pledge an asset such as property or gold as collateral. Eligibility is usually assessed based on factors such as your credit profile, income, and repayment capacity.
Myth #5: Every Lender Requires a Large Number of Documents
Reality: Documentation requirements can vary.
Some lenders may ask for basic documents such as identity proof, address proof, and income proof. Others may offer fully digital processes for eligible customers, where little or no additional documentation is required. The documents needed depend on the lender's policies and your customer profile.
Myth #6: Applying for a Loan Guarantees Approval
In fact, the lender practice has evolved over the years. A lot of processes are now digital, there are multiple factors to verify eligibility and borrowers have more options than they did.
Submitting a loan application does not automatically result in approval. Lenders typically evaluate several factors, including eligibility, income, credit history, existing liabilities, and repayment capacity before making a lending decision.
Myth #7: A Longer Loan Tenure Is Always the Better Option
Reality: It depends on your financial situation.
A longer repayment tenure may reduce your monthly EMI, making repayments easier to manage. However, it may also increase the total interest payable over the loan period. A shorter tenure usually results in higher EMIs but can reduce the overall borrowing cost.
It's important to choose a repayment tenure that balances affordability with the total cost of the loan.
Conclusion
Many of the beliefs surrounding Personal Loans are based on outdated information or common misconceptions. Understanding how Personal Loans actually work can help you make better financial decisions and approach the borrowing process with greater confidence. Before applying, take time to review your financial requirements, compare your options, and choose a repayment plan that fits comfortably within your budget.
( This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute any financial advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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