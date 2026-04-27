Companies are spending millions on AI, but a flaw in database strategy is eating returns

New IEEE research quantifies what enterprise architects have quietly known: the wrong database architecture costs more than bad models. Milan Parikh explains what the data shows. Your AI budget is not an issue. Your team is not an issue. According to publications in IEEE Xplore, the most prevalent issue with enterprise AI programs stems from decisions made before the first model was trained. This is about what database architecture is chosen to build on.

Milan Parikh, Enterprise Data Architect Lead, with 15 years of experience in life sciences, financial services, and manufacturing, is a coauthor of the study. His conclusion is simple and direct. Organizations dealing with mixed data, structured records, documents, graphs and streams, through a single-model relational database are incurring a measurable performance and cost penalty. Most of them are not measuring it.

The research builds a rigorous comparison between two approaches: single-model databases, where one system handles all data regardless of type, and multi-model databases, which store different data natively in the format it was created. The results are not a close call.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE RESEARCH

Composite Performance Index (CPI): Multi-model scored 86. No single-model or polyglot system matched it across all five criteria.

Cross-model query latency was significantly lower in multi-model architectures under equivalent workloads.

Schema evolution speed, the time to safely change data structures, favored multi-model systems by a measurable margin.

Polyglot persistence (running multiple specialized databases) reduces the data-type problem but creates its own operational cost.

The Hidden Cost Most Boards Are Not Tracking

We all care about storage costs, query performance on our relational data and overall availability of our enterprise data platform. Few people think about storage costs for ad-hoc, query-on-multiple-data-types scenarios, or about the frequency of updating the data model in one place without impacting business applications in other places, or about the amount of engineering time required to manage schema-equivalence mappings across multiple platforms.

This costs money. A bank with a division doing some kind of business analysis on money flow by analyzing transactions, contracts, counterparty relationships and real-time market data in a database may not even notice that some queries take longer to complete. Instead they build a team of engineers who spend all their time dealing with the fact that all the data they need is scattered across different tables and databases and have to write complex SQL and application code to join it together and make it available to their applications.

Parikh puts it plainly.

Lots of companies think they have a data platform that is performing well because the queries they run return results. They do not tend to monitor the cost of those queries, the latency of schema changes, nor the amount of engineering resources required to support the ad-hoc custom mapping layers that they have to put into the data model to support each new application.

These papers describe three types of cost that we’ve seen to be present at large scale in monomodal production environments.

Cross domain query latency: When you join one structured table with a graph relationship or with document data to answer a report or feed some AI model you pay the latency and engineering cost of crossing domains. A multi-model database allows these cross domain joins to happen natively and without data movement.

Schema change delays: Relational databases in single-model applications mean that DBAs, application developers, and even dependent applications have to synchronize the application of Data Definition Language (DDL) changes to the database. In multi-model databases, we demonstrated that the time required to implement schema evolution can be greatly reduced as there is no need to synchronize changes across storage and access layers. For example, when implementing an attribute for a document format does not need a database wide schema change to be propagated across relational tables holding documents.

Polyglot operational overhead: Everyone knows some data-type problems are solved in production systems by running many specialized databases side by side. In multi-DB systems we pay a price for each data type supported. For example, we have to implement a query language, a backup strategy, a monitoring stack and a set of failure modes for each system, which is not optimal, and our research confirms that a multi-model architecture can alleviate this operational overhead without discarding the benefits of each storage paradigm.

What the Study Actually Measured

This post explains the research methodology behind a couple of papers which try to address what is arguably the most common criticism of multi-model benchmarks, which is that the last model always wins.

We constructed a synthetic dataset available across cross-domain data sources. We applied the schema equivalence mapping technique in order to make all systems identical in terms of the workload they are designed to process. A Workload Translation Layer is used to translate user queries into suitable queries for all systems. A Dynamic Resource Allocation Controller is a module that monitors the current resource consumption in each system.

We measured the performance of each database system on five different dimensions: cross-model query latency, speed of schema evolution, resource utilization under high query throughput, consistency, and adaptability to varying workload patterns. The Composite Performance Index is the geometric mean of the five individual dimensions.

Multi-model architecture scored 86. The traditional relational database and polyglot approaches have their trade-offs. In fact, no single-model approach scores high in all of the measured dimensions.

I wanted to separate this discussion out from the rest. A lot of people object to multi-model databases because they “have to give up ACID”. So I tested this under hybrid workloads. Turns out the consistency of the multi-model database is about the same as a relational database for the structured data, but the multi-model can also support other consistency models when the application needs them and the gap between the two may be smaller than you think.

Why This Matters Specifically for AI

There are always three sources of data for any enterprise AI project: Training Data (which is always highly structured and presented in a way ready for consumption by the AI/ML models), Unstructured documents and text and Graph data which models entity relationships such as people, organizations, places and things. And for every project I have ever run there is always a need for all three of these to be available to the models in real time. Trying to force some level of pre-aggregation and data transformation before any of the cycles can start for each of the models is simply not pragmatic in any business sense.

Data transformation is not a free operation. It can block pipelines, it can lead to data being lost in the process of transformation and the training set becomes cleaner and may not reflect the real life of the business. Trying to train a model with the transformed data results in a huge loss of performance when evaluated on the original data, than training the model on the original data.

The view of Parikh is that the database systems wars and the AI ROI debates are related.

The architecture question is not whether your team understands the data. It is whether your data platform reflects the actual shape of your data. Most enterprise platforms were built for a world where all data was rows and columns. That world does not exist anymore.

This is not a trivial warning for CIOs and CDOs to be aware of. If your AI feature store, vector embeddings and structured training data are all being pulled from a relational warehouse via transformation layers, then you are introducing latency and data quality degradation before the model has even viewed a single row of data. Multi-model architecture removes these data quality and latency points.

Four Questions to Bring to Your Next Architecture Review

This methodology can be easily repeated. If your datacenter has run standard benchmarks on your current infrastructure you have now run the same benchmarks that uncovered the disk I/O effects described in this study. The impact we saw is not a hypothetical – it’s a measurement, and it’s something you are probably seeing today if you are using LUNs on Solid-State drives.

How many translation layers sit between your raw data and your analytics or AI queries? These translation layers result in latency and future maintenance costs which will both increase as your data grows.

What percentage of schema change requests take more than two weeks to complete? In single-model systems, this number tracks directly with product delivery delays and organizational friction.

How many separate database technologies does your team currently operate? If the answer is four or more, you are already paying the polyglot operational tax. The question is whether you are getting the performance benefit that justifies it.

What data types does your AI platform consume? If the answer includes graphs, documents, and structured records, your data platform is almost certainly forcing unnecessary transformation before every training run.

The Starting Point Is Not a Full Migration

Parikh does not propose a single program to replace existing infrastructures. That is a path to stall organizations. His path is narrower.

Identify the two or three business domains where cross-domain query latency or schema inflexibility are already documented constraints in your current roadmap. Build the first multi-model pipeline in those domains. Measure it against the batch-fed baseline in terms of latency and accuracy. That business case pays for the next domain, and the one after that.

For legacy systems that cannot natively publish data, Debezium tools read changes from database transaction logs and stream them to the new systems without requiring application code changes. This removes the most common excuse given by organizations for why legacy infrastructures are a barrier to modernization.

The governance principle is the same as it is with any data-related infrastructure: build it in at the beginning, before the platform scales, not after. A schema registry and an event catalog added to the first domain is a tiny fraction of the cost of adding it to a large, existing environment.