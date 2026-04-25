Companies should consider branding as investment in today's times: Shubhagata Mittal

Shubhagata Mittal belongs to a new generation of entrepreneurs who are quietly but decisively reshaping how modern brands are built. With a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship & Innovation from the London College of Fashion, her journey is rooted in a strong academic foundation that seamlessly blends creative thinking with business strategy.

Her inclination towards excellence, however, began much earlier. A CBSE school topper, Shubhagata, demonstrated early on a discipline and consistency that would later define her professional approach. That pursuit of doing things thoroughly and doing them well has remained a constant thread through every stage of her journey.

Rather than following a conventional career path, she chose to build from the ground up. She founded Artemedy Business Innovations LLP, a design and marketing studio that has since evolved into a startup-accredited, eight-figure business in INR, with consistent year-on-year growth. But beyond scale, what defines Artemedy is its ability to bring vision to life shaping ideas into something tangible and meaningful.

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Shubhagata views design and marketing not as separate functions, but as two sides of the same coin. This philosophy informs the way she approaches brand building, where aesthetics are backed by strategy, and visibility is driven by intent. In an ecosystem often dominated by fragmented execution, her work stands out for its sharp thinking, cultural relevance, and ability to translate ideas into impact.

Those who have worked with her often point to her precision-whether it is in timelines, communication, or execution. In an industry where ambiguity is common, Shubhagata has built a reputation for being hands-on and deeply detail-oriented. Campaigns are not simply delivered; they are engineered with defined narratives, carefully selected creators, and a strong understanding of audience psychology.

Her work through Artemedy spans some of India’s most prominent consumer brands, particularly in the wellness, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. As the company has grown, she has continued to play a defining role in how campaigns are conceptualised and brought to life, ensuring that scale does not come at the cost of originality or thoughtfulness.

Beyond her role as a founder, Shubhagata has also carved a space as a thought- leader through her podcast, Shubhagata Talks Biz. The platform brings together some of India’s most compelling entrepreneurial voices, offering a closer look at what it truly takes to build and sustain businesses. Her conversations feature founders and leaders associated with brands. What distinguishes her as a host is her ability to move beyond surface-level narratives.

She steers conversations toward the less visible aspects of entrepreneurship-resilience during downturns, decision-making under pressure, and the discipline required to build sustainably. This lens is shaped not just by curiosity, but by her own lived experience as a founder navigating growth and complexity.

A TEDx speaker and creative business consultant, Shubhagata has been recognised with multiple awards and accolades. Yet, her work reflects a focus that extends beyond recognition, one that is grounded in building long-term credibility and impact.

At the core of everything she builds lies a clear belief: growth is not accidental; it is designed. This belief translates into systems that prioritise clarity over chaos, depth over noise, and consistency over short-term wins. She understands that in today’s market, while attention may be easy to capture, trust is far harder to earn-and it is this trust that ultimately drives meaningful growth. Shubhagata’s journey reflects a broader shift in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Founders today are no longer just operators; they are storytellers, strategists, and culture-builders. She brings these roles together with a rare balance, combining an editorial eye for detail with a business-first mindset, ensuring that creativity always serves a purpose.

As Artemedy continues to scale and her voice within the business ecosystem grows stronger, what remains constant is her approach- measured, thoughtful, and deeply anchored in doing the work right. Not louder, not faster, but better. In many ways, her story is still unfolding. But even now, it offers a defining blueprint for founders, marketers, and creators alike on how to build not just a business but a brand with intent, integrity, and longevity.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)