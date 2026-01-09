Connected Workplace: Where AI Changes How Teams Hire, Learn, And Move Talent

AI is quietly rewriting organisational processes from inside-out. Not through loud disruptions, but through profound structural changes that influence how companies operate, innovate and grow. Recruiters are taking AI beyond isolated use cases to embed it as a strategic undercurrent that is prompting foundational shifts – job roles are now seen as a set of skills instead of a set of tasks, internal mobility is now a core talent strategy, and recruiters are no longer just hirers, they’re strategic career advisors. In the first episode of Zee Media’s special series, ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs’ with LinkedIn, Ruchee Anand, Head, LinkedIn Talent & Learning Solutions, India, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Office, Wipro, discussed how AI is ushering a new era of organisational functioning – one that is smarter, more connected, and collaborative.

AI’s impact isn’t merely operational – it’s structural

AI is reshaping the foundation of organisational planning, decision-making, and capability building. From hiring to performance, AI is influencing every layer of the enterprise. LinkedIn data shows that 52% of recruiters prioritise adopting AI tools, and nearly half of companies in India have increased their investment in hiring technology. Anand describes this evolution as a shift from “hype to handbook”, emphasising that AI is now an everyday tool being implemented across core business functions.

Embedding AI across the value chain

AI is now deeply embedded in organisational processes, reshaping how companies operate, serve clients, and create value. As Jain explains, when intelligence is woven into everyday workflows, teams operate with greater speed and confidence. This reinforces why skills-first role design and continuous internal capability building are critical to enhancing collective efficiency across organisations.

The future of work is connected

The move toward an AI-enabled workplace is paving the way to a future of work that Anand sums up as ‘connected’. As she frames it, a connected workplace is one where skills, learning, and mobility move hand-in-hand with growth, making talent development more intentional than urgent. AI plays a critical role here – by levelling capability across teams and helping organisations deploy talent where it creates the most value.

Jain shared how Wipro is already living this reality. With a global workforce of over 2.3 lakh employees across 60 countries, the company uses an AI-driven internal assistant called WeNow that resolves more than 100,000 employee queries every week. This is not just operational convenience, it is cultural infrastructure. AI is becoming the connective tissue that helps employees work seamlessly across borders and time zones.

AI is leveling the playing field for SMBs

While large enterprises like Wipro are leading this adoption race, SMBs are quickly closing this gap. LinkedIn data shows that 9 in 10 SMBs (96%) are already investing in or planning for AI adoption, signalling a decisive shift from experimentation to building AI into the core of their operations. AI is also transforming how small firms build organisational strength – by compressing the gap in how they source, assess, and onboard talent, with skills and digital fluency becoming more valuable than conventional credentials.

For India’s workforce, skills continue to be the biggest advantage

For Indian professionals, AI’s adoption at scale across industries creates a greater need for upskilling. India Inc. is already leaning in. As Anand notes, India has one of the highest AI skills penetration rates globally, with professionals spending twice as much time learning as compared to their global average. To turn India’s demographic dividend into a global force to reckon with, professionals must stay curious, update their skillsets, and embrace continuous learning to stay future-ready.

Watch the first episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs here:

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)