/Contributing to PM Modi’s vision for a skilled India, PyNet Labs launches free technology training initiative

With India fast moving towards bolstering its capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, cyber security and digital infrastructure, the initiative aims to drive innovation, competitiveness and improve the industry's overall sustainability.The initiative takes place at a time when India is fast building its capabilities in the field of Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, cyber security and digital infrastructure, to ensure the industry's overall sustainability, competitiveness and innovation. This transformation is what PyNet Labs works towards, by providing access to good quality technical education and enabling learners to gain the hands on skills that will drive the technologies of the future in India.