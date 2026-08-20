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  • /Contributing to PM Modi’s vision for a skilled India, PyNet Labs launches free technology training initiative

Contributing to PM Modi’s vision for a skilled India, PyNet Labs launches free technology training initiative

Alongside networking and AI training, PyNet Labs is strengthening its focus on Data Center technologies, recognising the growing importance of infrastructure capable of supporting modern digital and AI workloads.  

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Contributing to PM Modi’s vision for a skilled India, PyNet Labs launches free technology training initiative

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