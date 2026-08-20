/Contributing to PM Modi’s vision for a skilled India, PyNet Labs launches free technology training initiative

The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower one crore youth with Artificial Intelligence skills in a span of one year has redirected the focus on the nation's youth to prepare them for a technologically driven economy. As part of the overall goal to equip the workforce with skills and knowledge for the future, PyNet Labs has announced its free technology training programme, offering aspiring techies to free CCNA training course to get a basic understanding of networking.
With India fast moving towards bolstering its capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, cyber security and digital infrastructure, the initiative aims to drive innovation, competitiveness and improve the industry's overall sustainability.The initiative takes place at a time when India is fast building its capabilities in the field of Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, data centres, cyber security and digital infrastructure, to ensure the industry's overall sustainability, competitiveness and innovation. This transformation is what PyNet Labs works towards, by providing access to good quality technical education and enabling learners to gain the hands on skills that will drive the technologies of the future in India.
Turning the Vision of a Skilled India into Action
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi announced the target of providing AI training to one crore youth over the next year. The announcement forms part of a wider push towards developing India's technology capabilities and preparing its young population for emerging opportunities.
While Artificial Intelligence is at the centre of this transformation, the technology ecosystem supporting AI extends much further. AI applications rely on networks, computing infrastructure, cloud platforms, cybersecurity systems and data centres. Building a future-ready workforce therefore requires professionals with diverse technical skills across the technology stack.
PyNet Labs is contributing to this broader skilling objective by opening access to free CCNA training, enabling learners to build foundational networking knowledge without the initial cost associated with professional training. The initiative is particularly aimed at students, fresh graduates, aspiring IT professionals and individuals looking to transition into technology careers. By reducing the financial barrier to entry, PyNet Labs aims to give more learners an opportunity to explore professional networking and build a foundation for further technical specialisation.
“The vision of a skilled India can become a reality when industry and education providers come together to create more accessible opportunities for young people. At PyNet Labs, our contribution is to make practical technology education available to more learners and help them develop skills that can support India's digital future,” said Deepanshu Budhija (Co-Founder and CEO), PyNet Labs.
Free Learning Access Through YouTube
As part of this initiative, PyNet Labs has also made its complete free CCNA training content available on YouTube, ensuring that learners across India and beyond can access high-quality technical education at no cost. All free course videos, structured learning modules, and practical demonstrations can be accessed directly through the official PyNet Labs YouTube channel:
This step is aimed at making learning more flexible and accessible, allowing students to study at their own pace, revisit concepts, and build strong foundational knowledge in networking without geographical or financial limitations.
Building Skills Beyond Artificial Intelligence
India's technology industry is already experiencing a shift in the skills employers are seeking. According to recent industry reports, AI-related hiring in India's IT sector increased 16% year-on-year in June 2026, while overall IT recruitment declined by 3%. The trend highlights the growing emphasis on specialised technology capabilities as organisations adapt to AI.
For PyNet Labs, this shift reinforces the importance of building technology skills at multiple levels. Networking remains a fundamental part of modern digital infrastructure. Cloud environments, enterprise systems, connected devices and AI workloads all depend on reliable and secure networks. Professionals with networking knowledge can also progress into areas such as network automation, cybersecurity, cloud networking and data centre infrastructure. The company's free CCNA initiative is therefore positioned as an entry point into a much wider technology ecosystem rather than as an isolated certification programme.
Extending the Initiative to Data Centre and Digital Infrastructure Skills
Alongside networking and AI training, PyNet Labs is strengthening its focus on Data Center technologies, recognising the growing importance of infrastructure capable of supporting modern digital and AI workloads. The company's specialised training includes Cisco Nexus and Cisco ACI, with practical learning around Nexus platforms, data centre switching, ACI fabrics, external network connectivity and infrastructure management. PyNet Labs provides hands-on lab access as part of this advanced training, giving professionals an opportunity to work with technologies used in modern data centre environments.
This practical infrastructure focus supports the larger objective behind India's technology transformation. As AI adoption expands, the country will need not only AI specialists but also engineers capable of designing, operating, securing and automating the infrastructure on which AI-powered services depend. By developing training pathways across networking, automation, cybersecurity, AI and Data Center technologies, PyNet Labs is working towards creating a more comprehensive technology-skilling ecosystem.
From Accessible Training to Industry-Ready Skills
PyNet Labs contribution to India's skilling landscape extends beyond free learning initiatives. The company focuses on hands-on training, practical laboratory exposure and career-oriented programmes across multiple technology domains.
According to the company's current information, PyNet Labs has trained 10,000+ students, has 400+ hiring partners, and more than 1,500 + placements. Its training portfolio includes CCNA, CCNP, CCIE, network automation, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI technologies.
The company's approach is built around bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and workplace requirements. Its training programmes combine instructor-led education with hands-on labs and practical scenarios, allowing learners to gain experience with technologies beyond classroom theory. This becomes particularly relevant as India's technology employment landscape moves towards skills-based hiring, where practical knowledge and the ability to work with real-world technologies are increasingly important.
Supporting India’s Technology Ambition Through Skills
The announcement to skill one crore youth in AI represents an ambitious step towards preparing India's workforce for the next phase of technological development. PyNet Labs free technology training initiative is its contribution to this larger national direction.
The company believes that creating a technology-ready India requires opportunities that extend beyond a single discipline. AI professionals, network engineers, cybersecurity specialists, cloud professionals, automation engineers and Data Center experts will all play a role in building and maintaining India's digital infrastructure. By opening access to free CCNA training while continuing to invest in practical training across advanced technology domains, PyNet Labs aims to support young Indians in taking their first step towards technology careers and progressively developing the skills needed for a rapidly evolving digital economy.
The initiative reflects PyNet Labs commitment to making professional technology education more accessible and contributing, through industry-led skilling, to the vision of a Skilled India and a future-ready workforce. Learners interested in beginning their technology journey can explore PyNet Labs free CCNA training initiative and its broader range of professional technology programmes through the company's official website.
Contact:
1. Phone: +91-9821215002
2. Email: hello@pynetlabs.com
3. Website: www.pynetlabs.com
4. Address: 5th Floor, Plot 44, Sector 44, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122003
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.