An endeavour in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad by Akshar Rainwater Harvesting saw an extraordinary act in saving 25 crore litres of rainwater annually. Such has become an example of sustainable infrastructure in a severe water shortage scenario and groundwater depletion in India.

The swift 2.5-month execution of the project included rainwater harvesting for use and groundwater recharge to ensure long-term water security. About 70% of the harvested rain grants ingress to recharge structures constructed specially at over 40 locations to percolate itself into underground aquifers, restoring in a big way the depletion of groundwater levels below the airport campus. The rest of the 30% is taken into retention ponds situated on-site, which serve as repositories that could allow the recovered water to be used during dry periods or operational requirements in the airport. This in turn creates a watershed for conserving rainwater so it doesn't go to waste while also aiding in the sustainable management of water.

Prior to implementation, the Akshar Enterprise team undertook scientific investigations involving; records of rainfall patterns; catchment mapping for flow of water over airport grounds; soil percolation tests to determine groundwater recharge capacity; and hydrological modeling to ascertain better system behavior under a range of weather situations. Hence the carefully thought out structures and storage ponds would offer maximum efficiency, with minimal maintenance being required-schools of thought that are crucial at infrastructure of this scale.

Lauded was the project by the airport operators Adani Group to the summit. Echoing the importance of the airport being shown nationally as the leading edge in sustainability-oriented projects, a senior spokesperson mentioned how this is "a big step towards responsible resource management." This backing signals an awakening of corporate awareness and assumption of the environmental stewardship within the key national infrastructure projects of India.

"The water is not just a resource but a responsibility to be honoured. The fact that we were able to deliver this large-scale project with accuracy and speed demonstrates our commitment towards sustainable development. Conserving 25 crore litres of rainwater annually at such a prestigious landmark is really expressing our commitment to future generations," said the Chairman of Akshar Enterprise, Hardiksinh Jhala.

This is a classic example of how despite an abundant monsoon in India, lot of water gets lost just for the sheer absence of proper harvesting and recharge systems. Hence groundwater restoration and depleting dependence on municipal water supplies actually aids in relieving water scarcities and adding to climate resilience. And, in effect, they provide working models that can then be replicated all across the country at the airports, industrial sites, and local developments. Airports with its huge gamut of impervious areas like roofs, parking aprons, and runways offer a peculiar set of opportunities and challenges towards rainwater management. Success entails strong integration into existing infrastructure while retaining functional integrity even when subjected to heavy rain events. Akshar's pragmatic solution exemplifies how innovations in design and engineering can build a way around these challenges.

Akshar Enterprise, standing tall in establishing supremacy in rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems in India, with the motto, "Save Every Drop for the Future," plays into the larger national imperative of ensuring water security through sustainable technology. By combining conservation with engineering finesse, Akshar sets upon becoming the pathway for turning prominent infrastructures across India into beacons of resource conservation.

The larger narrative of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport rainwater harvesting project, therefore, beyond mere infrastructure, stands as a platoon of sustainable development, water stewardship, and climate adaptation. It is this project by Akshar Rainwater Harvesting that lights the pathway for every other airport and institution wanting to assure their nation's water future.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)