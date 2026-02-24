Cookme launches smart pack initiative to enhance transparency in India’s spice industry

India – Business Wire India: The spice market in India is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditionally, people chose spices based on parameters such as brand, trust, color, and aroma. However, consumers, especially the younger generation, Gen Z, and urban households, are now viewing labels differently. They are asking questions like where their spices come from, how they are made, and whether they are safe to consume. For them, it is important to know what goes into their everyday food.

India’s spice market has long lacked transparency and accountability. Despite existing regulations and guidelines, detailed information about spice quality is rarely accessible to consumers. They often have little or no visibility into quality checks, lab results, testing procedures, and supply chain practices.

Against this backdrop, Cookme, a fifth-generation family business with a 180-year legacy in the spice industry, has introduced a major shift in how quality is communicated to consumers. Originating from Eastern India, Cookme prioritizes transparency over branding through disclosure.

Cookme’s newly introduced Smart Pack features a QR code that links to a batch-specific lab report. This report is easily accessible to consumers and provides all critical information about tests, along with additional category-specific checks. It informs consumers about standards, testing parameters, and final results. Most importantly, the report answers questions such as:

What each test means and it’s important Why it is conducted Whether the batch meets the quality benchmarks and is ready to move to the market.

According to the company, this feature provides a clear outline of testing parameters, quality standards, and results for each batch, along with a simple explanation of why this information is essential for consumers.

Highlighting the new feature, Mr. Subhamoy Dutta, Director of Cookme, said the initiative builds on the company’s long history of product innovation. He noted that Cookme was among the early pioneers in introducing powdered spices in India during the 1950s and had previously secured a patent for curry paste technology in the 1980s. The Smart Pack, he added, reflects evolving consumer expectations for accountability and data-backed quality assurance.

The Cookme Smart Pack addresses consumer expectations for clarity and transparency. Cookme’s approach is set to redefine how consumers view quality. It is no longer just a claim made by brands but a documented fact that can be verified.

About CookMe

Cookme is one of India’s oldest spice brands, with its roots in Sutanuti, present-day Kolkata. Established in 1846, the brand has grown from trading in whole spices to offering a diversified range of packaged food products.

Cookme combines traditional spice knowledge with modern manufacturing facilities, operating high-tech production plants in Kolkata and Bengaluru. With a wide range of products, including spices, blended masalas, curry powders, pastes, papad, and besan, Cookme continues to innovate while staying connected to the culinary traditions that enrich Indian kitchens.

