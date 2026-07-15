/Cosmodontist Dental Gets "Clinic of the Year 2026" Award – Dr. Nlay AB, Renowned Cosmetic Dentist in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India: Cosmodontist dental and implant centre, one of India's leading clinics specialising in cosmetic and implant dentistry, has been bestowed upon the distinguished "Clinic of the Year 2026" award. The award comes as yet another feather in the cap for the Gurgaon based dental clinic run by celebrated cosmetic dentist Dr. Nlay AB, who has established himself as the go-to cosmetic dentist for advanced smile makeovers and best-in-class dental services.
Through its many years of existence, Cosmodontist Dental Clinic has emerged as a trusted destination for people seeking premium cosmetic dental care, including celebrities, diplomats, entrepreneurs and international patients, who demand discreet, precise and top-notch dental care.
Receiving the Clinic of the Year 2026 award is a reflection of the clinic's pursuit of clinical excellence, patient satisfaction and constant innovation in the field of modern dentistry.
"We are delighted to receive this award, which is an outcome of our sincere efforts to give best dental care experience to our patients. Each of the smiles we change holds a promise. Our thanks to our patients for entrusting us with their dental care," said Dr. Nlay AB, Founder and Cosmetic Dentist at Cosmodontist Dental Clinic.
This latest accolade is part of the string of national awards won by the clinic and its founder in recent years.
In 2025, Dr. Vidushii Mayor was awarded the Best Implantologist in India Award, which is in appreciation of his expertise in dental implants and smile rehabilitation surgery.
In 2024, Cosmodontist Dental Clinic won the Best Aesthetic Dental Clinic in India Award for its contribution to cosmetic dentistry and smile design.
In 2023, Dr. Nlay AB was awarded the Best Dentist in India Award, which is a recognition of his dedication to patient care, innovation and excellence in aesthetic dentistry.
Under the able guidance of Dr. Nlay AB and with the help of a dedicated team consisting of Dr. Vidushii mayor and other skilled dentists, Cosmodontist Dental Clinic has managed to set benchmarks in cosmetic dentistry in India time and again. The team's patient-centric approach, backed by advanced technology and personalized treatment plans, has helped thousands of people regain confidence through healthier and beautiful smiles.
From Smile Makeovers to Porcelain Veneers, Digital Smile Design, Invisalign, Full Mouth Rehabilitation and advanced dental implants, the clinic offers a wide range of treatments to its patients, all of which are customized to suit individual requirements.
Due to the team's extensive experience in smile transformations, the clinic has earned the reputation of being the preferred choice of high profile individuals including celebrities and diplomats seeking discreet, premium and personalized dental care. It has also garnered the increasing number of international patients over the years.
With advances happening continuously in the field of cosmetic dentistry, Cosmodontist Dental Clinic is committed to bring to its patients the latest advancements in dental science and smile design. The Clinic of the Year 2026 award not only celebrates the clinic's success but also strengthens its commitment to excellence and delivering best dental care and smile makeovers.
By winning multiple national awards in recent years and maintaining commitment to excellence, Cosmodontist Dental Clinic and Dr. Nlay AB have set new benchmarks in cosmetic and implant dentistry in India, thereby positioning Gurgaon among India's most promising destinations for smile makeovers.
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