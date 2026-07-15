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  • /Cosmodontist Dental Gets "Clinic of the Year 2026" Award – Dr. Nlay AB, Renowned Cosmetic Dentist in Gurgaon

Cosmodontist Dental Gets "Clinic of the Year 2026" Award – Dr. Nlay AB, Renowned Cosmetic Dentist in Gurgaon

Cosmodontist dental and implant centre, one of India's leading clinics specialising in cosmetic and implant dentistry, has been bestowed upon the distinguished "Clinic of the Year 2026" award. The award comes as yet another feather in the cap for the Gurgaon based dental clinic run by celebrated cosmetic dentist Dr. Nlay AB, who has established himself as the go-to cosmetic dentist for advanced smile makeovers and best-in-class dental services.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
Cosmodontist Dental Gets "Clinic of the Year 2026" Award – Dr. Nlay AB, Renowned Cosmetic Dentist in Gurgaon

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